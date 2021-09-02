VVV vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 Veni Vedi Vici vs SV Kampong Cricket, September 2, 04:30 pm IST

VVV vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 between Veni Vedi Vici and SV Kampong Cricket: Veni Vedi Vici will lock horns with SV Kampong Cricket in match number 18 of the ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 on Thursday, September 02. The match will be played at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle and the group game starts at 04:30 pm IST.

Veni Vedi Vici have performed brilliantly in the competition and are one of the prime contenders for winning the league this year. The team are the only one to remain unbeaten, as they won all five league games so far. They currently occupy the second spot in the points table with 10 points to their name. They head into the match after defeating defending champions Sparta Cricket 1888 by nine wickets on Wednesday.

On the contrary, SV Kampong had amixedseason thus far. They managed to win four out of the seven matches playedand are placed third in the ECS T10 Capelle standings with two points adrift of their Thursday opponents. They too come into this game after defeating Liege by six wickets on Wednesday.

Both sides will be facing each other for the second time in the tournament. Veni Vedi Vici defeated SV Kampong Cricket by 51 runs in their previous encounter.

Ahead of the match between Veni Vedi Vici and SV Kampong Cricket; here is everything you need to know:

VVV vs KAM Telecast

The Veni Vedi Vici vs SV Kampong Cricket match will not be broadcasted in India.

VVV vs KAM Live Streaming

The match between VVV vs KAM will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

VVV vs KAM Match Details

The 18th match of the ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 will be played between Veni Vedi Vici and SV Kampong Cricket at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Thursday, September 2, at 04:30 pm IST.

VVV vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zishan Akram

Vice-Captain: Aziz Mohammad

Suggested Playing XI for VVV vs KAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Shaheryar Butt

Batsmen: Zishan Javaid Akram, Vikram Chaturvedi, Dipesh Khardia

All-rounders: Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Usman Malik, Mohsin Abid Ghaznavi, Khalid Ahmadi

Bowlers: Mahesh Hans, Andrew File, Rana Bilal Siddique

VVV vs KAM Probable XIs:

Veni Vedi Vici: Khalid Ahmadi, Rahil Ahmed (WK), Shahrukh Akhtar, Zishan Akram (C), Fahim Bhatti, Mahesh Hans, Aziz Mohammad, Sheraz Sheikh, Patient Charumbira, Sheraz Khan, Omid Rahimi

SV Kampong Cricket: Shaheryar Butt (WK), Vikram Chaturvedi, Pierre Jacod, Dipesh Khardia, Usman Malik (C), Kertan Nana, Saqlain Raja, Bilal Saleem, Tushar Sharma, Bilal Siddique, Adriaan Verbeek

