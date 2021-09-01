VVV vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 Veni Vidi Vici vs Liege, September 1, 04:30 pm IST

VVV vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 between Veni Vidi Vici and Liege:

Veni Vedi Vici (VVV) lock horns with Liege (LIE) in match 13 of ECS Netherlands, Capelle T10 2021 at Sportpark Bermweg Stadium on Wednesday, September 1. The game is scheduled to start at 04:30 PM IST.Veni Vedi Vici remain unbeaten as the team won both their opening fixtures in the tournament so far. They registered scores in excess of 120 on both occasions and defended them successfully. They defeated Qui Vive in back-to-back matches by 32 and 56 runs, respectively, to gain four points and occupy the second spot in the ECS T10 standings.

On the other hand, Liegelost both their opening games against defending champions Sparta Cricket 1888 on Tuesday. The Belgian outfit lost the first encounter by 30 runs followed by 46 run defeat in the reverse fixture. They would be keen to open their account in the tournament with this match.

Ahead of the match between Veni Vidi Vici and Liege; here is everything you need to know:

VVV vs LIE Telecast

The Veni Vidi Vici vs Liege match will not be broadcasted in India.

VVV vs LIE Live Streaming

The match between VVV vs LIE will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

VVV vs LIE Match Details

The 13th match of the ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 will be played between Veni Vidi Vici and Liege at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Wednesday, September 1, at 04:30 pm IST.

VVV vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohsin Ghaznavi

Vice-Captain: Umair Butt

Suggested Playing XI for VVV vs LIE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rahil Ahmed

Batsmen: Faisal Mehmood, Sheraz Sheikh, Zishan Akram

All-rounders: Abdul Rehman, Burhan Niaz, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Umair Butt

Bowlers: Sohail Kalim, Mahesh Hans, Sairab Zahid

VVV vs LIE Probable XIs:

Veni Vedi Vici: Ratha Alphonse (WK), Muhammad Usman Malik (C), Zishan Akram, Shaheryar Butt, Tushar Sharma, Mees Hoffmann, Kertan Nana, Bilal Siddique, Gert Swanepoel, Roy Numair, Saurabh Zalpuri

Liege: Muneeb Muhammad, Abdul Rehman, Burhan Niaz, Umair Butt (C), Hussainkhel Forqanullah, Waqas Raja, Sultan Ali (WK), Ali Abbas, Ali Raza, Sohail Schaudhary, Sairab Zahid

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here