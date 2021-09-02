VVV vs SPC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021 match, September 02, 12:30 pm IST

VVV vs SPC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021 between Veni Vedi Vici and Sparta Cricket 1888: In the 16th match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Capelle, Veni Vedi Vici will lock horns with Sparta Cricket 1888. Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle will host the group game on September 02, Thursday at 12:30 pm IST. The contest between the two sides is going to be an interesting one as both Veni Vedi Vici and Sparta Cricket 1888 have performed brilliantly in the competition and are prime contenders for winning the league.

Veni Vedi Vici are currently second in the points table. They are the only team that is unbeatable so far. Vedi Vici have secured victory in all their five league games to collect ten points. They are coming into the match on Sunday after defeating Sparta 1888 by nine wickets.

On the other hand, Sparta Cricket 1888, are topping the points table. The team has won six out of seven group fixtures. Sparta’s only loss in the T10 Championship came against Veni Vedi Vici. The table-toppers will be hoping to get better off Vedi Vici this time around to confirm their stay at the top of the table.

Ahead of the match between Veni Vedi Vici and Sparta Cricket 1888; here is everything you need to know:

VVV vs SPC Telecast

The Veni Vedi Vici vs Sparta Cricket 1888 match will not be broadcasted in India.

VVV vs SPC Live Streaming

The match between Veni Vedi Vici and Sparta Cricket 1888 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

VVV vs SPC Match Details

The 16th match of the ECS T10 Capelle 2021 will be played between Veni Vedi Vici and Sparta Cricket 1888 at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on September 02, Thursday at 12:30 pm IST.

VVV vs SPC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Faisal Mehmood

Vice-Captain- Musa Ahmad

Suggested Playing XI for VVV vs SPC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Garnet Tarr

Batsmen: Faisal Mehmood, Zishan Akram, Musa Ahmad

All-rounders: Vikramjit Singh, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Aryan Dutt, Asif Hoseinbaks

Bowlers: Mahesh Hans, Tom Hoornweg, Patient Charumbira

VVV vs SPC Probable XIs:

Veni Vedi Vici: Shahrukh Akhtar, Zishan Akram (C), Raza Khan, Faisal Mehmood, Aziz Mohammad, Ashir Abid, Rahil Ahmed (WK), Sheraz Sheikh, Patient Charumbira, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Mahesh Hans

Sparta Cricket 1888: Aryan Dutt, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Tom Hoorneg, Asif Hoseinbaks, Imran Choudry, Garnett Tarr (C & WK), Musa Ahmad, Manin Singh, Danish Umar

