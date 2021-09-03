VVV vs SPC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021 match, September 03, 02:30 pm IST

VVV vs SPC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021 between Veni Vedi Vici and Sparta Cricket 1888:Veni Vedi Vici will cross swords with Sparta Cricket 1888 in the eliminator match of the ECS T10 Capelle 2021. The high-voltage game will be played at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on September 3, Friday at 02:30 pm IST. Veni Vedi Vici will have an edge over Sparta Cricket as they got better of Sparta the last time they faced each other in ECS T10 Capelle.

Veni Vedi Vici have been terrific in the ECS T10 Capelle 2021 so far. The team didn’t lose even a single league game. Vedi Vici finished at the top of the points table after winning all their eight league games. Undoubtedly, they are the favorites to win the T10 competition and the match against Sparta on Friday.

On the other hand, Sparta Cricket 1888also enjoyed a good ride. The team featured in eight league matches, winning six and losing two. After the completion of the group games, Sparta finds itself in second place in the points table. Interestingly, the team’s two losses in the competition came against Veni Vedi Vici only.

Ahead of the match between Veni Vedi Vici and Sparta Cricket 1888; here is everything you need to know:

VVV vs SPC Telecast

The Veni Vedi Vici vs Sparta Cricket 1888 match will not be broadcasted in India.

VVV vs SPC Live Streaming

The match between Veni Vedi Vici and Sparta Cricket 1888 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

VVV vs SPC Match Details

The first qualifier match of the ECS T10 Capelle 2021 will be played between Veni Vedi Vici and Sparta Cricket 1888 at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on September 03, Friday at 02:30 pm IST.

VVV vs SPC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Vikramjit Singh

Vice-Captain:Faisal Mehmood

Suggested Playing XI for VVV vs SPC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Garnet Tarr

Batsmen: Zishan Akram, Faisal Mehmood, Musa Ahmad

All-rounders: Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Asif Hoseinbaks

Bowlers: Mahesh Hans, Patient Charumbira, Tom Hoornweg

VVV vs SPC Probable XIs:

Veni Vedi Vici: Aziz Mohammad, Ashir Abid, Rahil Ahmed (WK), Sheraz Sheikh, Patient Charumbira, Shahrukh Akhtar, Zishan Akram (C), Mohsin Ghaznavi, Mahesh Hans, Raza Khan, Faisal Mehmood

Sparta Cricket 1888: Imran Choudry, Garnett Tarr (C & WK), Shariz Ahmad, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Tom Hoorneg, Asif Hoseinbaks, Musa Ahmad, Manin Singh, Danish Umar, Aryan Dutt, Vikramjit Singh

