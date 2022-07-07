VZW vs BZW Dream11 Team Prediction For APL T20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Warriors vs Bezawada Tigers July 7, Visakhapatnam, 6.30 PM IST

VZW vs BZW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Shiram Andhra Premier League T20I 2022 match between Vizag Warriors vs Bezawada Tigers: The Vizag Warriors will take on Bezawada Tigers in the fourth match of the Shriram Andhra Premier League T20I 2022. The match will be played at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on July 7.

Both the teams will be playing the first match of the tournament. The Vizag Warriors have a strong squad with experienced players like KV Krishna, Karan Shinde, and Prathuri Manohar. The inclusion of all-rounder Kumar Reddy will provide some much-needed balance to the side.

The Bezwada Tigers also have some quality players in their ranks. They will be led by India A and Andhra player Ricky Bhui. The bowling unit will be spearheaded by 32-year-old pacer Lalit Mohan. The sides will be hoping to put up a good performance in their first match so expect a fiercely competitive encounter on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between the Vizag Warriors vs Bezawada Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

VZW vs BZW Telecast

The match between VZW and BZW will be telecast live on Star Sports Telugu in India.

VZW vs BZW Live Streaming

The match between VZW and BZW will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VZW vs BZW Match Details

The match between VZW and BZW will be played at the Dr. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Thursday, July 7 at 6.30 PM IST.

VZW vs BZW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ricky Bhui

Vice-Captain: Ashwin Hebbar

Suggested Playing XI for VZW vs BZW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Uppara Girinath

Batters: PP Manohar, Ricky Bhui, Bodapati Sumanth, Munnangi Abhinav

All-rounders: Ashwin Hebbar, P Avinash, Dhruva Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Syed Salman, Lalith Mohan, Challa Naidu

Vizag Warriors vs Bezawada Tigers Possible XIs

Vizag Warriors Predicted Line-up: Uppara Girinath (wk), PP Manohar (C), Munnangi Abhinav, Ashwin Hebbar, Chennu Siddhardha, Karan Shinde, Kodavandla Sudharsian, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Naren Reddy, Syed Salman, Challa Naidu,

Bezawada Tigers Predicted Line-up: M A Praneeth, Ricky Bhui (C), Bodapati Sumanth, Jadish Rami Reddy, P Avinash, Manish Golamaru, Navneet Singh, Shaik Abbas, Bandaru Ayyappa, Lalith Mohan, J Vinod-Naidu

