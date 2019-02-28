Wagner Puts Hosts in Command, Bangladesh Wobble Despite Tamim Ton

Loading...
After Tamim raced to his ninth Test century, studded with 21 fours and a six, Wagner and Tim Southee (3 for 76) cleaned up Bangladesh for 234 in 59.2 overs. In response, New Zealand openers Jeet Raval and Tom Latham got Black Caps off to a solid start, adding unbeaten 86 runs in 28 overs. The home team now trails by 148 runs with all wickets safe.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had no hesitation in bowling first when he won the toss with a green-tinged wicket beckoning. But despite New Zealand being newly installed as the second-ranked Test side in the world, it was the ninth-ranked Bangladesh who dictated the terms in the opening session.
Openers Tamim and Shadman Islam hammered the bowling at a pace that was notably absent when they were rolled 3-0 in the ODI series. After six overs they were 33 without loss, with 26 runs taken off Southee. Trent Boult had none for eight after four overs but his next three cost 31 runs with Tamim cracking four boundaries off one over.
As the New Zealand bowlers searched fruitlessly for an outside edge, Tamim punished the barrage of wide deliveries, putting on 57 in even time with Shadman. It was Boult who broke the stand when he knocked over Shadman for 24.
Mominul Haque (12), Mohammad Mithun (8) and Soumya Sarkar (1) didn't contribute much and fell to Wagner and Southee. Meanwhile, Tamim brought up his century with a pull shot towards mid-wicket for four. This was his first hundred against New Zealand.
Tamim continued to score freely until a rare rash stroke saw him steer a wide delivery from Colin de Grandhomme straight to Kane Williamson in the gully. It was a make-good wicket for de Grandhomme who had spilled a simple return catch when Tamim was on 65. On 93, Tamim had another life when he ducked under a Southee bouncer and the ball hit the toe of the bat before ballooning away from wicketkeeper BJ Watling.
Mahmudullah (22) and Liton Das (29) stuck for a while before getting dismissed to Wagner. Liton was the last one to go, allowing Wagner to complete his sixth five-wicket haul.
With momentum on their side, Raval and Latham commenced their innings on a positive note. Raval, in particular, played some superb shots through the leg side as Bangladeshi bowlers kept bowling him on his pads.
Raval kept playing his shots and got to his eighth fifty just before the end of day's play. The two batsmen didn't allow Mehidy Hasan to settle in and made sure that there wasn't any casualty till the stumps were drawn.
First Published: February 28, 2019, 11:28 AM IST