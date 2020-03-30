Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz revealed that his infamous sledging battle against Shane Watson in the 2015 Cricket World Cup quarterfinal came about as a result of the Australian all-rounder saying a few choice words to him in the first innings.
Australia would go on to win the quarterfinal en route to lifting the World Cup for the fourth time but Wahab's battle with Watson lives on infamy, with the left-arm speedster targetting the opener with some intense short bowling that clearly left the batsman rattled.
“When he came into bat, I settled the score with him,” Wahab was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “When I was batting Watson just came up to me and said ‘are you holding a bat?’ and that was going through my mind.
“I let him know that even he had a bat, but he couldn’t touch the ball. I know that … he’s not good on the short ball, so it was a plan that we discussed in the team meeting.”
For his part, Watson had revealed afterwards that he was lucky to survive that initial spell as Wahab was consistely on the money with his short deliveries.
“A bit of luck went my way to get through that spell,” Watson later conceded. “He was bowling good pace, but also the (left-arm) angle... it was hard to be able to try and get my head out of the way.
“It kept following me. We knew he was a danger man, he had his tail up and he bowled some nasty balls on the money… a lot of them.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Wahab Riaz Reveals Shane Watson Sledging in 2015 World Cup Quarterfinal Was to 'Settle Score'
Wahab Riaz revealed his sledging battle against Shane Watson in the 2015 World Cup came about as a result of the all-rounder sledging him in the first innings.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020
LUX v BELHobart All Fixtures
Team Rankings