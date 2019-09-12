Wahab Riaz Takes Indefinite Break From Red-ball Cricket

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz has decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, to focus on the limited-overs formats. The 34-year-old bowler, who last played a first call match in November 2018, pulled out of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy also, Pakistan’s first class competition.

Cricketnext Staff |September 12, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz has decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, to focus on the limited-overs formats. The 34-year-old bowler, who last played a first class match in November 2018, pulled out of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy also, Pakistan’s first class competition.

"After reviewing my past couple of years' performances in red-ball cricket and the upcoming limited overs cricket, I have decided to take time off from first-class cricket. During this period, I will like to focus on 50-over and 20-over cricket, and continue to assess my fitness for the longer version of the game," Riaz said.

Riaz, who last played a Test in October 2018, has only appeared in four Tests since 2017. Since his debut in the format in 2017, he played another 26, picking 83 wickets for his country.

Despite his decision, Riaz hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to the format.

"At a stage I feel I cannot only return but also perform with the red-ball, I would make myself available. The PCB had been trying to convince me to pursue my career with red-ball, but today I met them to convey my decision. I am grateful for their understanding and support," the pacer concluded.

