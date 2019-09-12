Wahab Riaz Takes Indefinite Break From Red-ball Cricket
Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz has decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, to focus on the limited-overs formats. The 34-year-old bowler, who last played a first call match in November 2018, pulled out of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy also, Pakistan’s first class competition.
