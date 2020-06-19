Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Waiting for Decision on T20 World Cup, Excited to Hear IPL Could Go Ahead: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has said he's waiting for a decision 'either way' regarding the ICC T20 World Cup

Cricketnext Staff |June 19, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Waiting for Decision on T20 World Cup, Excited to Hear IPL Could Go Ahead: Pat Cummins

Australia pacer Pat Cummins has said he's waiting for a decision 'either way' regarding the ICC T20 World Cup, so that the possibility of the Indian Premier League becomes clearer.

Cummins was brought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive sum of Rs 15.5 crore in the player auctions for the IPL 2020. The tournament stands suspended for now but the BCCI is exploring possibilities of hosting it later this year, depending on ICC's decision on the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup is currently scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

"For sure, I’m really excited to hear that the IPL is planned to go ahead," Cummins told Sportstar. "We are obviously waiting for confirmation either way regarding the T20 World Cup. This may provide a window where we can play the IPL, so let’s see what the next few weeks bring us."

Cricket, at least for the foreseeable future, is likely to be played behind closed doors with little or no fans in the stadium. Cummins said that shouldn't be a factor in dampening players' motivation.

"I wouldn’t go that far, it will just require players to find other ways to motivate themselves other than just riding off the crowd. But the crowd are normally just one aspect of our motivation, I’m sure we’ll be fine," he said.

Cummins said he has started 'light bowling' and is working towards a smooth transition to peak bowling fitness.

"We aren’t scheduled to play Test matches until November so most likely our first couple of tours back will be white-ball cricket, which is a bit easier physically to be ready for. Despite this, we started light bowling last week and will spend the next couple of months to build up," he said.

