'Waiting For Your Next Big Announcement': Former India Teammate Pays Tribute to Harbhajan Singh

Tributes continue to pour in as Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Cricketer-turned-commentator Mohammad Kaif, a former teammate of Harbhajan has termed the offspinner as a match-winner while highlighting his entertaining presence on and off the field.

Several cricketers have pointed out how Harbhajan, one of the most prolific wicket-takers in history, kept everyone entertained, a fact that Kaif didn’t forget to mention in a tweet praising the 41-year-old.

“There was never a dull moment on the field, or in the dressing room, when he was around. Greatest Test win 2001, World T20 title and Wankhede World Cup, Harbhajan always the match-winner. Waiting for your next big announcement Brother," Kaif tweeted.

There was never a dull moment on the field, or in the dressing room, when he was around. Greatest Test win 2001, World T20 title and Wankhede World Cup, Harbhajan always the match-winner. Waiting for your next big announcement Brother. ⁦@harbhajan_singh⁩ pic.twitter.com/XlgqYIW8TI— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2021

Interestingly, Kaif ends the tweet by expressing his desire to hear of Bhajji’s ‘next big announcement’. Speculations are raging that the popular cricketer may join politics, a possibility he has not denied but says nothing is certain as of what he will do next.

“Frankly speaking, I don’t know what’s in store for me. I just want a couple of days to figure out in which direction I would like to move. Yes, I want to give back to society," Harbhajan told PTI. “If I join politics, how and in what form, I need to figure those things out as main aim is to help people if I at all take the plunge."

During his international career, Harbhjan took 711 wickets across formats and scored over 3500 runs as well including two centuries and nine fifties. He is a two-time world cup winner, having been part of India’s wins at the 2007 ICC World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup.

He also retires as the fourth highest-wicket taker in Test cricket from India.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here