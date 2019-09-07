Wakhare Picks Five as India Red Clinch Duleep Trophy Title
On the final day of the match, India Red bowled out India Green for a mere 119 runs inside 40 overs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Only Siddhesh Lad (42) and Akshath Reddy (33) could manage to stay at the crease for a while as none of the India Green batters were able to cope with the pressure created by Wakhare and Avesh Khan. The duo finished with figures of 5/13 and 3/38 respectively.
Wakhare Picks Five as India Red Clinch Duleep Trophy Title
On the final day of the match, India Red bowled out India Green for a mere 119 runs inside 40 overs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Only Siddhesh Lad (42) and Akshath Reddy (33) could manage to stay at the crease for a while as none of the India Green batters were able to cope with the pressure created by Wakhare and Avesh Khan. The duo finished with figures of 5/13 and 3/38 respectively.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 7, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
CoA Appoints Committee to Monitor BCA and Conduct Elections
Cricketnext Staff | September 6, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
BCCI CoA Extends Deadline for State Body Elections to Sept 28
Cricketnext Staff | September 7, 2019, 12:19 AM IST
BCCI Issues Showcause Notice to Dinesh Karthik For Attending CPL Event
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings