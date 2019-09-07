Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Wakhare Picks Five as India Red Clinch Duleep Trophy Title

On the final day of the match, India Red bowled out India Green for a mere 119 runs inside 40 overs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Only Siddhesh Lad (42) and Akshath Reddy (33) could manage to stay at the crease for a while as none of the India Green batters were able to cope with the pressure created by Wakhare and Avesh Khan. The duo finished with figures of 5/13 and 3/38 respectively.

PTI |September 7, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
Wakhare Picks Five as India Red Clinch Duleep Trophy Title

Vidharbha off-spinner Akshay Wakhare returned with a five-wicket haul to help India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs and clinch the Duleep Trophy title here on Saturday.

Wakhare (5/13) spun the web around India Green batsmen to bowl them out for 119 in 39.5 overs in the second innings on the fourth day.

India's Red's title triumph was the only outright result in the four matches played in the season opening tournament.

Earlier, India Red extended their lead to 157 runs as Aditya Sarwate (38) and Jaydev Unadkat (32 not out) batted in a resolute manner, resuming at the overnight score of 345 for 6.

Ankit Rajpoot and left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja finished with three wickets each.

India Green's second innings fell apart apart openers -- Faiz Fazal, the captain and Akshath Reddy (33) -- were separated when the former nicked one from Unadkat to keeper Ishan Kishan on 10.

Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad was the highest scorer with 44 (80 balls, 6 fours) as India Green batsmen fell in quick succession to Wakhare, who bowled impressively.

Besides Wakhare, pacer Avesh Khan (3/38) took three wickets.

Mayank Markande, top-scorer for India Green in the first innings, did not bat. He did not take the field on Friday due to a glute strain.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who made a brilliant 153 for India Red, was named player of the match.

Brief Scores:

India Green: 231 all out in 72.1 overs (Mayank Markande 76 not out, Ankit Rajpoot 30; Jaydev Unadkat 4/58, Sandeep Warrier 2/38, Avesh Khan 2/56) and 119 all out in 39.5 overs (SD Lad 44, Akshath Reddy 33, A Wakhare 5/13) lost to India Red 388 all out in 135 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 153, Ishan Kishan 39, Priyank Panchal 33; Aditya Sarvate 38, Ankit Rajpoot 3/101, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/93, M Markande 1/24, Tanveer ul-Haq 2/66).

