'Waking Up Late to Eating Fuchka at the Street': Jhulan Goswami is Planning her New Schedule

Return to the house is undoubtedly special. But it’s more special for a legend like Jhulan Goswami. Certainly, it’s not the first time fast bowler Jhulan is returning after winning a match but it’s really once in a lifetime when she is dropping in her footsteps after retiring from International Women’s Cricket. Jhulan Goswami returned to Kolkata from England after taking retirement from international cricket. The former tag is added next to the name. Jhulan landed at Kolkata airport on Monday. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Abhishek Dalmia was present at the airport to welcome her.

Other CAB officials were also present. Many young cricketers were also present to welcome ‘Jhulan Didi’. She was welcomed with flowers and garlands. Several posters and placards were in hand. It reads, “Welcome Jhulan” and “Jhulan, The Greatest of All Time”. Jhulan reminisced her initial days and said every match is important.

“The 2017 (50 over) World Cup final will be the closest of all. Then the day I made my debut in the India jersey, the first time I put on the cap, stepped on the field. And the last match of international cricket. Those three matches will always remain special for me. There are many matches in it, Test matches, matches that were not even telecasted. Every match has its own importance. As a team, we won the series 5-0 in 2005. In 2022, I won 3-0 in England. So I feel very lucky and fortunate.”

ALSO READ | Exclusive | I Genuinely Hope Mohammed Shami Works on His Fitness And Comes Back Strong: Sreesanth on Indian Pacer’s T20 WC Snub​

Jhulan also had two wickets in the last match of international cricket at Lord’s. Which will be especially memorable in his memory. Jhulan said, “I will never forget the first wicket for the Indian team and the last wicket like that.”

Chakdaha Express, in her more than 19 years, not only took wickets but also made friends out of the 22yards. On this aspect, she uttered, “A lot of pressure seems to be relieved. But I feel bad that I can’t go back to the Indian dressing room. I was so united with everyone that I felt bad to leave them.”

On the final match of Jhulan, the head turner event was done by Deepti Sharma. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlie Dean while she was standing outside the crease at the non-striker’s end at Lord’s on Saturday. Above context, former first bowler remarked, “I am not the right person to talk about it I was standing far away, so Deepti will be the best person to talk.

But it’s true that Dean was stepping out several times and even the television footage has the proof. While Renuka (Singh Thakur) was bowling, she had stepped out the crease many a time, so it was happening for quite long.”

Though Bengalis had swollen eyes, Goswami is all set to enjoy her new phase of life. She said, “As an international cricketer, I have to live on the diet for so long, I don’t have to accept this now. There is no more hindrance to standing on the street for fuchka or delicious biryani. I can wake up late in the morning.” It’s like a new life in front and she wants to enjoy every moment of it.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here