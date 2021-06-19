‘Waking up to The Sun’: Dinesh Karthik Confirms Weather Has Improved Ahead of Second Day of WTC Final

The opening day of the ICC World Test Championship may have turned out to be a damp squib but there’s some positive update ahead of the start of the second day’s play. India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has shared an image from Southampton with the Hampshire Bowl bathed in bright sunshine on Saturday.

Karthik is in England on commentary duties and has revealed that the sun has indeed come out and should there be no dramatic changes, the play between India and New Zealand should get underway from today in Southampton.

‘Waking up to the sun," wrote Karthik alongside a picture of the ground.

RELATED NEWS Southampton ODI Records: Expect Runs as Big Hitters West Indies And England Face off

The contest was scheduled to get underway from Friday but persistent rains and wet conditions forced the officials to call off the day without toss.

India have already named their playing 11 for the final with six specialist batters including wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and five bowlers - three pacers and two spinners. However, New Zealand, the world’s top-ranked Test team, will not be revealing its eleven till the time of the toss.

There have been suggestions that India should tweak their playing 11 now that the conditions have changed due to rain with batting legend Sunil Gavaskar advising to insert an extra batter and drop either Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja.

“I feel like maybe they’ll think of playing another batsman because of the weather. Because these conditions are suitable for New Zealand fast bowlers so Rishabh Pant is at six, he might shift to seven and an extra batsman might play. Seeing this weather, one spinner might be dropped," Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here