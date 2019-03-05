Walsh Seeks 'Consistency' & 'Continuity' in Bangladesh's Pace Unit

Loading...
"In Bangladesh, sometimes pacers might not play or [only] one might play. But when they are away from home, they need to play. So it will be nice for them to get a good run, get a feel of what's happening and then you can see what you have learned," Walsh told reporters in New Zealand on Monday.
"The last tour, we had a new bowling attack, this one is the same. There is no continuity and consistency. We have got to just look at three, four guys who we think can make it, especially overseas and invest in them."
Bangladesh's bowling unit came under the scanner once again after they conceded a mammoth 715/6 in the first Test against New Zealand in Hamilton. The visitors left out Mustafizur Rahman from the first Test. going with Abu Jayed, Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain who had a combined tally of only four Tests. The lack of experience showed as New Zealand plundered their highest-ever score in Test cricket.
Hossain, who was making his debut, finished with unimpressive figures of 1/107 but Walsh said that it would be unreasonable to bench the youngster after just one game.
"I mean we invested in him [Hossain] two years ago, he came here as a developing player. And then he made his Test debut here. So that's a good sign. You have to give a guy a chance to play back-to-back games," reckoned Walsh.
"If you are going to play one Test match here and one Test match there, you are never going to learn the trade or improve your own game. One Test match or two Test matches aren't good enough. Obviously in Bangladesh, it's spin friendly conditions."
Walsh was also effusive in his praise of New Zealand after they racked up an innings and 52-run win in Hamilton and said that Bangladesh will have to keenly look at the areas they need to improve and reflect on it.
"We will have to reflect on what we did well and what we didn't do so well. NZ are very good in their backyard and they know the conditions very well. I thought they played very well," said Walsh, regarding their innings and 52 runs defeat.
Abu JayedbangladeshCourtney WalshEbadot HossainKhaled Ahmedmustafizur rahmannew zealandnew zealand vs bangladesh
First Published: March 5, 2019, 9:26 AM IST