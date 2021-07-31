Wanindu Hasaranga Likely to be Roped in by RCB as Replacement to Adam Zampa

Wanindu Hasaranga might turn up for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL 2021. The tournament which was abandoned due to surge in Covid-19 cases is set to resume in September. The Bengaluru-based franchise will be without the services of Aussie spinner Adam Zampa; ABP Live has reported that the management wants Hasaranga as his replacement. Earlier Zampa had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

The Sri Lanka cricketer is world number 2 in the latest ICC bowler’s rankings and lived upto his reputation in the recently-concluded limited overs series against powerhouse India. The 24-year-old went onto take four wickets in the final game against India which the hosts won and sealed the three-match series. He made his debut for Sri Lanka in December 2020 against South Africa; he has accounted for 25 and 33 scalps in ODI and T20Is respectively. Even the former Sri Lanka cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan is impressed.

“An IPL franchise should look at him. But the problem is, if it’s a local player, he walks into the side. But if it’s a foreign player, you have to see which franchise wants a foreign spinner. It’s a tricky thing. They will buy him [Hasaranga] but playing him is something that will not be easy for a franchise. Some franchises look mostly at Indian spinners rather than foreign spinners,” Murali said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Hasaranga Lauded for Sporting Gesture

Fans praised Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for upholding the sporting spirit even as he was given a send off by Rahul Chahar on his way out during the second T20I in Colombo. India managed to post a low total of 132 runs on the board and was failing to get regular dismissals as they tried to defend the total. It’s at this point Hasaranga was dismissed by Chahar. The 21-year-old made the most of it and even gave Hasaranga a sendoff. But the Lankan didn’t react and even applauded Chahar for the delivery.

