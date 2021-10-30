Wanindu Hasranga Becomes Third Player to Claim Hat-Trick in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasranga became the third bowler in international cricket to claim a hat-trick in the men’s T20 World Cup history. Hasaranga achieved the massive feat in the game against South Africa on Saturday.

The leggie got Aiden Markram out on the final ball of his third over and then struck on the first and second deliveries of his fourth to complete the feat in Sharjah. It was a spin masterclass from Hasaranga to dent South Africa in a tricky chase.

Earlier this year, Ireland fast bowler Curtis Campher took four-wicket in four balls in the qualification stage of the T20 WC against the Netherlands. Australia’s Brett Lee took the first hat-trick of the competition in 2007 against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Hasaranga is the third Sri Lankan to claim a hat-trick in international cricket after Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, and Akila Dananjaya.

However, Hasaranga’s extraordinary efforts went in vain South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to keep their T20 WC campaign alive.

Lower-order heroics from David Miller (23 not out off 13 balls) and Kagiso Rabada (13 not out off 7 balls) helped South Africa prevail over Sri Lanka by four wickets in a thrilling Group 1 match of Super 12 stage in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Chasing 143, South Africa got off to a poor start but scrambled to 146/6 in 19.5 overs thanks to the good work by Miller and Rabada.

Hasaranga brought Sri Lanka back in the game by dismissing Bavuma and Pretorious on back to back deliveries to complete his hat-trick.

However, Rabada completed the chase by hitting the winning runs — a boundary to the third man fence — as the Proteas continued their fine run to stay afloat in the tournament. Earlier, left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/17) ran through the Sri Lankan batters as South Africa bundled them out for 142 despite opener Pathum Nissanka’s whirlwind 72 and then chased the tricky target.

