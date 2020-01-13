Mumbai will be the hosts for the first ODI between India and Australia, two familiar foes who will be looking to get the better of the other in every contest through the next week.
India lost the five-match series 3-2 before the World Cup in India and that will be on their minds too as they walk out into the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Expect the pitch to help the batsmen play their shots and provide some bounce to aid the quicks.
This is the stern test that India, and Australia, want as they build towards the next ODI cycle.
Not too long ago, India played a T20I international in Mumbai, where they thrashed West Indies after posting 240 batting first. Given the strength of both sides and the nature of the wicket, another cracking game could be in store.
Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report: India and Australia Set for Run-fest
