Want IPL to Happen This Year, Will Be Perfect Training for International Cricket: Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav has said he hopes Indian Premier League happens this year as it could give players the perfect training ground before playing international cricket.
"Right now I have no idea if the IPL will happen this year or not, but I hope it does. As we haven't played any matches for a long time now, it is important to play domestic matches before international series starts. As lots of rules have changed now so at least we will have an idea how to take the new rules ahead and how to cope up with them, how to bowl in a particular situation etc. So yes, I want IPL to happen this year," Umesh told IANS.
Umesh conceded it would be difficult to hit rhythm straightaway after the lockdown as the players have not played for more than three months.
"As a professional whenever you go on the field or on the ground, you always want to give your 100 per cent. But you also need to consider the fact that since lockdown we are not practising the way we used to, nor the activities are happening the same way. So physically it is a bit difficult to do bowling or fielding. Hence, once we are back on the field post the lockdown, we will have to start gradually and work on the muscles," he explained.
"Actually, maintaining the workout discipline is difficult during the lockdown. Training is still fine but what is difficult is the action of the athlete like the feel of working out together at the ground. Also when you are at home and you can't step out, at times you feel very lazy. I even think of taking an off day or cheat on a diet, but this is the most crucial time and we need to avoid the lazy thoughts and push yourself. I give at least 1-2 hrs a day to training without fail."
ALSO READ: Learnt a Lot From MS Dhoni, Using Them Under Virat Kohli: Umesh Yadav
The India pacer opined that the saliva ban will make life difficult for fast bowlers, particularly in Test cricket.
"Yes, it will be difficult to suddenly start playing without the saliva. We haven't started practising yet, once I get on the ground and practice playing without the use of saliva only then I will know how effective it is. With the old ball it's still okay, but with the new ball, I don't know how much it will shine minus the saliva," he said.
"As the white ball swings for a less time, so for T20s it's okay. But the main problem will be when we will play Test matches. If we can't use saliva then we will have to think of new techniques to make the ball swing. Once practice starts only then we will know how to tackle it," he pointed.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Want IPL to Happen This Year, Will Be Perfect Training for International Cricket: Umesh Yadav
Umesh Yadav has said he hopes Indian Premier League happens this year
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings