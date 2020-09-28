BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Says Want to Host England, Monitoring Covid-19 Situation

- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunMatch Ended223/2(20.0) RR 11.15
KXIP
RR/(20.0) RR 11.15
Rajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatMatch Ended142/4(20.0) RR 7.1
SRH
KKR145/3(20.0) RR 7.1
Kolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Says Want to Host England, Monitoring Covid-19 Situation
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that he personally wants matches to happen in India but Covid situation is 'fluid.'
- PTI
- Updated: September 28, 2020, 6:33 PM IST
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday said the Board will do all it can to ensure that India's home series against England remains in the country and domestic tournaments kick off at some point despite the "fluid" COVID-19 situation.
India's COVID-19 case load has gone past 60 lakh and the death toll has surged beyond 95,000. England are scheduled to tour India next year between January and March for five Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.
"...priority is to make this (series against England) happen in India. We will try to make this happen on Indian grounds. The advantage in UAE is they have three stadiums (Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai)," he said in a media interaction here addressing speculation that UAE could be the host for India given the COVID case count here.
BCCI has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Emirates Cricket Board for greater cooperation in conducting matches there.
"We also have the same facility in Mumbai -- CCI, Wankhede and DY Patil. We also have Eden Gardens. We have to create a bubble. We want to hold our cricket in India, that's where the game is, that's where the heart is. But we are monitoring the COVID situation," Ganguly said after being named brand ambassador of the Bengal Peerless group here.
Also read: James Anderson Keenly Waiting to Challenge Virat Kohli in His Backyard Next Year
"Everything is fluid. It's been hard for the last six months to keep everything in order. You want your cricket to happen. You want lives to get back to normal, there are players involved. But you also want to have a close look at the COVID situation," Ganguly added.
On to domestic cricket and under normal circumstances, the BCCI would have already started its mega season with Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, the U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy, Vijay Hazare and Deodhar Trophy, and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
In 2019-20 it hosted 2036 domestic games across various age groups in the men's and women's category but creating a bio-bubble for so many teams across the country will be next to impossible given the virus threat.
Also read: BCCI Considering Hosting England and IPL 2021 in UAE - Report
"We are monitoring it. We want to have our domestic season. We have all the combinations, situations ready in our mind. We will try and make it happen as much as we can," he reiterated.
Ganguly was also asked about the lacklustre IPL form of recently-retired ex-captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He backed the iconic finisher to come good for Chennai Super kings.
"In the current situation, it will take some time for him to get back to his old touch. He played a cricket match after about one year and six months. It's not easy however good you are. It will take some time," he said.
"When Dhoni was in prime form and was the captain, then I was in broadcast and had said that he should bat at number four," he recalled.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking