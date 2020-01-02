Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BPL, 2019-20 Match 29, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 02 January, 2020

1ST INN

Rajshahi Royals *

113/3 (14.4)

Rajshahi Royals
v/s
Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers

Toss won by Rangpur Rangers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 20, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, 02 January, 2020

1ST INN

Melbourne Renegades *

76/2 (8.3)

Melbourne Renegades
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers

Toss won by Melbourne Renegades (decided to bat)

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Want to Be a Player Who Can Bat & Bowl in Any Situation: Shivam Dube

All-rounder Shivam Dube wants to build on his recent success and become a player who can bat anywhere in the order and bowl his complete quota of overs as well.

Cricketnext Staff |January 2, 2020, 1:11 PM IST
Want to Be a Player Who Can Bat & Bowl in Any Situation: Shivam Dube

India all-rounder Shivam Dube wants to build on his recent success and become a player who can bat anywhere in the order and bowl his complete quota of overs as well.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dube said he would be happy to fulfill any role in the team given the situation at hand.

“I don’t mind whether I bat at No.3 or 7. I want to be someone who can bat anywhere and a bowler who can bowl in every situation,” Dube told HT.

“I don’t know about being a finisher with the bat. I’d be happy to play any role for the team.”

Dube hasn’t always been called upon to complete his full quota of overs with the ball in every match he’s played thus far but he added that he’s always looking forward to give his all with both bat and ball, describing himself as a “proper all-rounder”.

“I feel I am a proper all-rounder. We are a very strong team with lot of bowling options and sometimes the conditions demand a particular thing, so all these things come into play when we talk about that 4th-5th bowling option.

“But having said that, the goal is to complete my quota of overs in every match whether it’s a T20 or ODI.”

Dube also refuses to be drawn into comparisons with fellow seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, saying he is focused only on improving himself.

“I’m here to perform for India. I don’t think about any competition with Hardik. He’s one of the best around. But I don’t see him as a competitor.

“I just look at my game, where I need to improve, give that little bit extra to become a top all-rounder who can win matches for India.”

bcciIndian cricket teamShivam Dube

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
