Want to Be a Player Who Can Bat & Bowl in Any Situation: Shivam Dube

India all-rounder Shivam Dube wants to build on his recent success and become a player who can bat anywhere in the order and bowl his complete quota of overs as well.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dube said he would be happy to fulfill any role in the team given the situation at hand.
“I don’t mind whether I bat at No.3 or 7. I want to be someone who can bat anywhere and a bowler who can bowl in every situation,” Dube told HT.
“I don’t know about being a finisher with the bat. I’d be happy to play any role for the team.”
Dube hasn’t always been called upon to complete his full quota of overs with the ball in every match he’s played thus far but he added that he’s always looking forward to give his all with both bat and ball, describing himself as a “proper all-rounder”.
“I feel I am a proper all-rounder. We are a very strong team with lot of bowling options and sometimes the conditions demand a particular thing, so all these things come into play when we talk about that 4th-5th bowling option.
“But having said that, the goal is to complete my quota of overs in every match whether it’s a T20 or ODI.”
Dube also refuses to be drawn into comparisons with fellow seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, saying he is focused only on improving himself.
“I’m here to perform for India. I don’t think about any competition with Hardik. He’s one of the best around. But I don’t see him as a competitor.
“I just look at my game, where I need to improve, give that little bit extra to become a top all-rounder who can win matches for India.”
