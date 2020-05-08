Want to Captain the Proteas, It's Been my Dream: Maharaj
South African spinner Keshav Maharaj admitted that he is interested in captaining the Proteas in all formats one day. The position of South Africa's Test captain has been vacant since Faf Du Plessis stepped down from the position in February.
