Rain Stoppage

PAK IN AUS, 3 T20IS, 2019 1st T20I, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 November, 2019

2ND INN

Pakistan

107/5 (15.0)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

41/0 (3.1)

Australia need 78 runs in 71 balls at 6.59 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Sydney

03 Nov, 201909:00 IST

2nd T20I: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Canberra

05 Nov, 201913:40 IST

3rd T20I: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Perth PS

08 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

Want to Continue Performing Well: Shivam Dube on Chahal TV

Shreyas then said that Dube hits the bigger sixes between the two.

IANS |November 3, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
Want to Continue Performing Well: Shivam Dube on Chahal TV

Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the Indian setup and that means that another episode of Chahal TV is out. This time, he interviewed Mumbai lads Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube while standing on a chair at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi where India will play Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday.

Chahal introduced his interviewees, who were both significantly taller than him, before glancing at the pair. He then pulled a chair from behind the camera and stood on it to make up for the height difference. "Now it is fine or else these two will make my back hurt," he said.

He asked Dube for his thoughts on the match, which would mark the 26-year-old's debut for the national team. "I just want to continue performing well. I am playing for the country now so it is a very proud moment. There will be more eyes on me and so I need to work hard and continue the good work," he said.

Shreyas then said that Dube hits the bigger sixes between the two. Chahal then asked Dube if his sixes are bigger than his own, which brought a laugh from the left hander.

Dube had hit five consecutive sixes while playing for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy match in 2018. It garnered attention from IPL franchises and he ended up being sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5 crore. Chahal asked Shreyas, who captains Mumbai, what he had told Dube that the latter went on the assault in this manner. "We told him before the day started that today your price will increase in the auction only if you hit six sixes in an over. So then he ended up scoring a hundred and hit five consecutive sixes in that innings. Tabi jaake usko paanch khokha mila (Only then did he end up getting Rs 5 crore)," said Shreyas as Dube laughed beside him. Chahal then said, "So if you had hit six sixes in six balls you would have got six crore?"

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
