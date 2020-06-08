Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Want to Create an Environment Where Our Players Can Talk About How They're Feeling: Russell Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo wants to create a team environment in which players can openly talk about issues related to physical and mental health.

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
Want to Create an Environment Where Our Players Can Talk About How They're Feeling: Russell Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo wants to create a team environment in which players can openly talk about issues related to physical and mental health.

Domingo also said he expects players to be honest about their mental health.

"Regarding mental fatigue I think it's something players need to be honest and open about," Domingo told Cricbuzz.

"Not all players will be comfortable to talk about those aspects, but we want to create an environment where in our team, our players can openly talk about how they are feeling and whether they need a break, and whether it's mental or physical," he added.

Mental health of elite cricketers has come into the spotlight after Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell took a break to deal with his unspecified problems, followed by young batsman Nic Maddinson.

English players like Steve Harmison, Marcus Trescothick and Graeme Fowler have dealt with depression.

Domingo said it is important that the cricketers share and open about any difficulties they face.

"We have got to respect that because it's an important aspect to the game," he said.

Former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza had recently spoken about mental health in Bangladesh cricket. He said the socio-cultural factors in his country is such that mental issues are still considered a taboo and thus players are reluctant to talk about them.

Earlier, former India captain Rahul Dravid has praised modern-day players for coming out in open and talking about mental health.

"Mental health has been an issue in sport and in cricket and it's been heartening to see the discussion around mental health over the past decade or so. It's good to see many players having the courage to talk about these issues," Dravid said while speaking in the first session of 'Mind, Body and Soul', a platform brought forward by The Royal Rajasthan Foundation, in association with NS Vahia Foundation & McLean Hospital (Harvard Medical School Affiliate).

"Sport and cricket can be tough and it is a high-pressure environment out there, and some of these players are constantly in that high-pressure environment. In the past, there's probably been a sort of stigma associated with talking about your frailties admitting that you have a problem."

(With Inputs from PTI)

