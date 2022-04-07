‘Want to Dance like Russell, Hug You Like Whole Team Did’: Shah Rukh Khan Overwhelmed With Pat Cummins Heroics

Pat Cummins stole the show on Wednesday night with his whirlwind knock to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pull off a 5-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Pune. The Australian cricketer scored a 14-ball fifty, equalling the record of KL Rahul’s fastest half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cummins returned unbeaten on 56 off 15 deliveries, stitching a 61-run stand with Venkatesh Iyer (50 not out) for the fifth wicket. The former whacked 35 runs in the 16th over as KKR chased down the 162-run target with 24 balls to spare.

KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was extremely joyous over his team’s stunning victory over the Mumbai Indians. He took to social media and heaped praise on Cummins for playing match-winning knock.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

“Wow again!!! @kkriders boys!! @patcummins30 I want to dance like @ar12russell & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done KKR and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!!” – Shah Rukh wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

It was unbelievable stuff from Cummins as KKR, needing 35 from 30 balls, got them all in just six deliveries with the Australian Test captain hitting six sixes and four boundaries in his 15-ball 56.

Daniel Sams bore the brunt of Cummins’ onslaught the most, conceding 35 runs in the 16th over, which sealed it for KKR. Together with Iyer, Cummins, who came in at number six, shared 61 runs in just 2.1 overs to overhaul MI’s total of 161 for four.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Talking Points: SKY Returns With a Bang But Cummins Storm Blew Away Mumbai

Mumbai Indians’ horror run continued as they slumped to their third successive defeat in the ongoing season. It was KKR’s third victory in the four matches and they climbed to the top of the table with 6 points.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here