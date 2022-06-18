'Want to Dedicate This Performance to My Dad:' Avesh Khan on His Match-winning Spell in 4th T20I

Young India pacer Avesh Khan dedicated his match-winning spell in the 4th T20I against South Africa to his father who was celebrating his birthday on Friday. Avesh produced a sensational performance in the crucial do-or-die contest as he claimed four wickets for 18 runs to dismantle Proteas’ line-up in a 170-run chase. He played a crucial role in India’s massive 82-run win as the five-match series is currently levelled at 2-2 with the series finale to be played on Sunday in Bengaluru.

The 25-year-old pacer talked about his plan which helped him take crucial scalps on a two-paced surface.

“I am feeling really happy. It is my dad’s birthday and want to dedicate this performance to him. The plan was to bowl up and attack the stumps, it was a two-paced wicket with the ball bouncing and keeping low, so use the odd bouncer and bowl good lengths,” Avesh told broadcasters.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

Avesh finished the match with four wickets for 18 runs in his quota of four overs. While three of his wickets came in the 14th over where he dismissed Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj.

He had Van der Dussen holing out to deep mid-wicket, then rattled Jansen with a bouncer and got him holing out to the same region on the very next ball. Whole closed the over by having Keshav Maharaj caught easily at mid-on.

The Madhya Pradesh pacer discussed how he planned the three wickets in the third over of his spell.

“I brought the fine leg in and pushed mid-wicket back, forced RvD to go after the length ball, Rishabh then told me to bowl the leg-cutter after I had hit Jansen with a bouncer and for Maharaj also I bowled a slower ball on the hard length,” he added.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Highlights

Talking about making a sensational comeback in the series after losing the first two contests, Avesh said that the all-round efforts of the players have worked in their favour.

“We are playing well as a team, fielding well most importantly and bowling well, we back each other and will enjoy the last game. Yes, the winner will take the series and it is going to be a good match, we will give our 100 percent,” Avesh concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here