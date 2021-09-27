Want to Get an Experience of Pink-ball Test Before Quitting: Jhulan Goswami

Experienced campaigner Jhulan Goswami was the star in Mackay as India defeated Australia in the third and final ODI. On Sunday, the tourists edged past Australia by two wickets in another last-over thriller that ended their 26-match winning streak in the one-dayers. The series though ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts.

Goswami had almost guided India to what would have been a series-levelling win on Friday before a controversial waist-high no-ball put paid to their hopes. And, perhaps, that’s why this victory meant so much to the team.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Goswami acknowledged her failure to defend 13 runs in the last over of the second ODI and stressed she wanted to stand up as a senior and shoulder the responsibility she was entrusted with by her captain.

During her interaction, Goswami also spoke about her retirement and playing the pink-ball Test. “I am really looking forward to the pink-ball Test now, I do not have any experience about it, but I want to gain some experience of the pink-ball Test before I quit my cricket,” Goswami said.

Team India played their first ever pink-ball Test against England earlier this year, which ended in a draw. India will now take on Australia in a day-night Test, starting from September 30.

The one-off Test between will be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland.

Goswami said that India’s win over Australia in the last ODI will give them confidence going into the pink-ball contest. After the lone Test, India and Australia will also lock horns in the three-match T20I series, starting from October 7.

