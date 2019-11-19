Want to Help England Win and Nail Down my Spot in Test team: Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran is hopeful of nailing down his spot in the Test team and wants to contribute with both bat and ball in the upcoming New Zealand series. Curran says he does not want to be the vulnerable one.
The all-rounder has featured in 11 Tests so far and scored 541 runs and taken 21 wickets. However, even though he was picked for the Ashes, Chris Woakes was preferred over him.
"There was [frustration]," Curran admitted, "but the team was in a good place going into the Ashes. I was in all the squads, so that was a confidence booster. At the same time you'd love to be playing, and as the series went on you're itching to get out on the field."
For England, with Chris Silverwood at the helm of affairs, there next assignment is a two-match series against New Zealand, beginning Thursday.
Curran, who was part of the second warm-up game against a New Zealand A side, scored a run-a-ball 13 and picked up three wickets in the second innings.
Curran's hoping if he gets a nod ahead of his competitor Woakes, he'd try to make the most of the opportunity.
"I think if I do get the chance it is about nailing down my spot in the side and stop being the one that is vulnerable," he said. "That is my responsibility and whoever gets the spot, if it is me, has to take the opportunity by getting runs and taking wickets and contributing to the team. If I do get the nod, hopefully, I can go well and contribute with both bat and ball.
"As an all-rounder, I look up to someone like Stokesy [Ben Stokes] and the way he contributes with the bat up the order and he takes wickets when he bowls and that is what I aspire to do. As long as I'm helping to win games for the team then I'm happy."
Curran also took inspiration from England's current pace sensation Jofra Archer, and said that bowling alongside him in the same team would be "exciting".
"He’s an amazing bowler and one you want on your side. I’m sure he’s going to be raring to go and it will be exciting to be playing on the same team as him. I don’t think our batters would want to be facing him. Hopefully, he can ruffle a few feathers."
