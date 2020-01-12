Want to Learn As Much As I Can From Dhoni: Alex Carey

Mumbai: Australia ODI vice-captain Alex Carey wants to emulate former India skipper M.S. Dhoni when it comes to finishing games and has accepted his future lies in batting down the order for his team.
After opening for Australia in January 2019, Carey, who has batted at the No.4 slot for the Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), felt he would likely come at the same position while playing for Australia in the future.
Meanwhile, the stumper wants to be known as one of the game's best finishers, in the same way Dhoni has done over the past many years.
Dhoni finished being unbeaten 50 times in run chases for India, guiding them to victory on 47 of those occasions.
"When you look at the best in the world like M.S. Dhoni, you want to learn as much as you can from him. I was lucky enough to play against him last year, just the way he took the game deep and won games for India," Carey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"I aspire to do that one-day. It's just improving little parts of my game," he added.
Carey could bat anywhere from No.5 to No.7 in India beginning with Tuesday's series opener in Mumbai, depending on if Australia opt for an extra batsman or more all-rounders.
Further speaking on the position he would be asked to bat, Carey said it all will depend on the situation of any game.
"It's going to be a lot of the time dependent on the situation of the game (where I bat in the future). Hopefully your No.5, 6 or 7 come in later in the innings and if I'm batting in one of those spots, I am happy enough to do that.
"Batting (in the) middle order with Adelaide has been something that I've identified in my game. If I'm playing for Australia it's probably going to be through the middle. It's one of those roles I want to get better at and hopefully win games for Australia," the Aussie vice-captain expressed.
The Aaron Finch-led Australia will take on Team India in the first affair of the three-match ODI series in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Want to Learn As Much As I Can From Dhoni: Alex Carey
