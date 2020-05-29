Want to Make a Test Comeback But Won't Be Easy: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar wants to make a comeback to the Test team but believes it won't be easy since everyone in the side is currently doing well.
Bhuvneshwar last played a Test match in January 2018 against South Africa in Johannesburg, which India went on to win by 63 runs. He has been a regular part of the white-ball set-up before getting injured.
"I definitely want to play Test cricket, but I know it won’t be easy to make a comeback, as everyone is doing very well,” the 30-year-old Bhuvneshwar told Timesofindia.com.
"But I’ll try my best and will do everything I can to make a comeback in the Test format, as I think it is the toughest format and it gives a lot of satisfaction to perform well in that format,” Bhuvneshwar, who has played 21 Tests and claimed 63 wickets, added.
He had picked up a groin injury - later diagnosed as a sports hernia - and missed India's tour of New Zealand. However, he is now fully recovered. "I have now fully recovered from the injury and am raring to go," he stated.
Bhuvneshwar could well be in contention for the Indian side that gets selected for the T20 World Cup should the tournament go ahead. But as of now, the pacer's sole focus remains on riding out the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring that he and others around stay safe.
"At this moment, I am not thinking about the World Cup selection, it is more important for things to get better and for everyone around us to be safe."
