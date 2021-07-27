'Want to Meet the Genius Organising Tours of Zimbabwe' - Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Scheduling

Pakistan’s legendary former pacer Wasim Akram slammed the PCB’s scheduling for the national team, saying frequent tours of Zimbabwe will do no good to the team in the long run. Pakistan had won the T20I and Test series in Zimbabwe, but did lose one T20I. They were then beaten 0-3 by a second string England side in the ODIs and 1-2 in the T20Is in England.

“I want to meet that genius who is organising tours of Zimbabwe. I want to offer him extra praise and say ‘well done, you’ve done a great job’. It is not going to benefit us. It will only be helpful for them. Once in four years, I’m ok with that. If you compare with India. Their one team is in Sri Lanka, another is in England. And they can raise another team. They improved their system 10 years ago. They invested money, brought in professionals," Akram said on ARY News.

Akram is a part of the Cricket Committee and said people in the country should change their attitude towards selections.

“Dear Pakistanis, please… I’m talking about the educated guys. Stop calling. Stop recommendations. This is the 21st century. Before selection, I get calls, ‘pick this player, pick that player.’ It’s a different thing if you want someone to have a look at a player, but to ask to pick that person is embarrassing," Akram said.

Following the debacle in England, Ramiz Raja in his YouTube channel, called for more youngsters in the side.

“An extremely painful and tough day for Pakistan cricket and its fans. The team has been whitewashed by a B-Grade England team. I’m not surprised by the results because it was on the cards. This team got mentally disintegrated. They couldn’t get over the shock of their defeat in the first ODI because the headlines were all over that a B team, which was assembled within two days, has beaten Pakistan.

“They went under pressure after the loss and hence, committed mistakes. It has become a trend for this Pakistan team. It doesn’t learn from mistakes. Instead, they double it under pressure.

“It’s time for a change. They need to change their mindset and experiment with new talents. For the sake of Pakistan cricket, think tank needs to make massive changes."

