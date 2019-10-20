Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Want to Play Dhoni's Finisher Role For India in T20 World Cup: Karthik

Karthik has said that he is targeting a spot in the Indian team during next year's T20 World Cup as a finisher.

Cricketnext Staff |October 20, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
Want to Play Dhoni's Finisher Role For India in T20 World Cup: Karthik

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who has been in sublime form as a finisher for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has said that he is targeting a spot in the Indian team during next year's T20 World Cup as a finisher in the same role the MS Dhoni successfully played for India over the years.

"It's (The T20 World Cup) a year away but if I feel I can keep performing and have a good (domestic) tournament, I'm sure I will go out there and play," Karthik told ESPNcricinfo ahead of the knockout rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"Because, I feel it's a key part that the Indian team is looking out as well - closing out matches and have someone who can understand those situations and do the best at that point of time.

"And I feel I've done that in the short time I'd played T20s (for India). But, post the World Cup, I didn't play; they clubbed it (poor form at the World Cup) with the T20 part of it and removed me from the team as well. But I feel that I'm well-suited to play that role Dhoni has played for so many years now. I feel I can do something like that and I've been doing that for KKR and Tamil Nadu. So, if a slot opens up there, that's something I'll be really looking forward to. The T20 World Cup is definitely something I'd want to play."

Karthik's form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has been imperious. He has scored 349 runs so far in six innings, at an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of above 135. Having scored four fifties so far, Karthik also spoke about how he feels his experience in domestic cricket will hold him in good stead in the format for India.

"I want to bat in the toughest conditions and in the place where I can give others the opportunity to play and in the hardest times in the match I think I can use my experience," he said. "As someone who has been with Tamil Nadu for so long, I feel all the tough moments could be handled by somebody like me. And in those moments I could have somebody young with me and I could guide him along those lines. So, that's the role I'm doing here."

