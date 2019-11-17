Australia's middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne will speak to fellow Queensland cricketers Joe Burns and Usman Khawaja as he prepares for both the conditions on offer as well as the bowlers he will face during the two-Test series against Pakistan.
"To play for Australia you need to make sure you come to the game prepared, and have a good understanding of what you're coming up against," Labuschagne told cricket.com.au.
"For the next few days I'll be preparing for conditions that I know but also bowlers that I haven't seen, so I can get that good understanding. Then it's about being clear with those plans and being able to stick to it for a long period of time.
"I'll definitely talk to the likes of Usman Khawaja and Joe Burns to get a gauge of (the Pakistani bowlers') skills and the way they go about their games.
"I'll speak to Uzzy and just ask him about that sort of stuff, but I'll probably lean more on Joe just because he's a right-hander as well and obviously the angles and the shape is a little bit different, and guys tend not to be able to shape the ball into the leftie as much as they can into the righty."
Labuschagne has played against Pakistan in Test cricket before but that was in UAE. For his part, he believes the challenge for them this time around would be to adjust their lengths in order to best exploit the wickets on offer.
"Naturally in Australia you have to bowl that fuller length, but that's easier said than done, especially when you're coming from a place where you hit a six-metre length to hit the stumps, compared to (needing to hit) a four-metre length in Australia," Labuschagne said.
"It's a big difference. But they're very good players – they'll be able to adapt and learn."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Want to Prepare for Conditions and the Bowlers: Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne will speak to Joe Burns and Usman Khawaja as he prepares for both the conditions on offer as well as the Pakistan bowlers.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGIndore HCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSGabba, Brisbane
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings