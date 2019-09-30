Want to Shift Focus to T20 Cricket Now: Pat Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has been one of the stars of the long Australian season in England which started with the World Cup and ended with the visitors retaining the Ashes.
After a much needed break to recharge his batteries, Cummins will focus on succeeding in the shortest format of the game as Australia host the T20 World Cup in 2020.
"The last year has been a real one-day focus leading into the (50-over) World Cup. I think we'll see a shift," Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"We've got 20-odd games before that T20 World Cup. Personally I want to be in that World Cup squad, so I want to play as many of those games as possible.
"There’s a lot I want to work on in T20 cricket, so it's good there's more opportunity now to concentrate on that with six games in a row (to start the summer). I don't feel like I've had that in a long time."
Cummins has opted out of IPL in recent times and has played only two T20Is in the past two and half years. However, he is confident of adapting fast to the demands.
"I've been bowling heaps so I feel like my rhythm is there, it's just about trying to work on yorkers, slower balls and different field placements I haven’t tried since the (ODI) World Cup," explained Cummins.
"Hopefully it doesn't take too long to work on that. Then it's back into red ball (cricket) after that. We've got six T20s all in a row, so I feel like you can put more attention into that rather than a quick in-and-out series."
Australia will now shift their focus to a T20I series against Sri Lanka before taking on Pakistan in a series that will include both T20Is and Tests.
