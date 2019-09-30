Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Innings Break

SL IN PAK, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi, 30 September, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan *

305/7 (50.0)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

30 Sep, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201916:30 IST

Match 4: NEP VS ZIM

upcoming
NEP NEP
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201917:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Want to Shift Focus to T20 Cricket Now: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has been one of the stars of the Australian season in England which started with the World Cup and ended with the visitors retaining the Ashes.

Cricketnext Staff |September 30, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
Want to Shift Focus to T20 Cricket Now: Pat Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has been one of the stars of the long Australian season in England which started with the World Cup and ended with the visitors retaining the Ashes.

After a much needed break to recharge his batteries, Cummins will focus on succeeding in the shortest format of the game as Australia host the T20 World Cup in 2020.

"The last year has been a real one-day focus leading into the (50-over) World Cup. I think we'll see a shift," Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"We've got 20-odd games before that T20 World Cup. Personally I want to be in that World Cup squad, so I want to play as many of those games as possible.

"There’s a lot I want to work on in T20 cricket, so it's good there's more opportunity now to concentrate on that with six games in a row (to start the summer). I don't feel like I've had that in a long time."

Cummins has opted out of IPL in recent times and has played only two T20Is in the past two and half years. However, he is confident of adapting fast to the demands.

"I've been bowling heaps so I feel like my rhythm is there, it's just about trying to work on yorkers, slower balls and different field placements I haven’t tried since the (ODI) World Cup," explained Cummins.

"Hopefully it doesn't take too long to work on that. Then it's back into red ball (cricket) after that. We've got six T20s all in a row, so I feel like you can put more attention into that rather than a quick in-and-out series."

Australia will now shift their focus to a T20I series against Sri Lanka before taking on Pakistan in a series that will include both T20Is and Tests.

Australian cricket teamPat CumminsWorld T20

Related stories

Want to Intimidate the Batsmen With my Pace: Starc Sends Warning Ahead of Home Season
Cricketnext Staff | September 29, 2019, 5:25 PM IST

Want to Intimidate the Batsmen With my Pace: Starc Sends Warning Ahead of Home Season

Australia Set to Tour Bangladesh for Two Tests in 2020
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 2:58 PM IST

Australia Set to Tour Bangladesh for Two Tests in 2020

Australia's Behrendorff Suffers Yet Another Injury to Back
Cricketnext Staff | September 22, 2019, 7:20 PM IST

Australia's Behrendorff Suffers Yet Another Injury to Back

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019

ZIM v NEP
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more