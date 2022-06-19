‘Want to Win T20 WC, Pick a Guy Who’s in Form’: Former Pacer Explains Karthik’s Importance in Team India

Dinesh Karthik has been the centre of all discussions following India’s series-levelling win against South Africa in Rajkot. He scored his maiden fifty in the shortest format of the game, playing a massive role in clinching an 82-run victory against the Proteas. His inning was laced with 9 fours and 2 maximums, reaching the milestone off 26 balls.

Former South Africa spearhead Dale Steyn lavished huge praise on the veteran wicketkeeper-batter, stating that Karthik has shown what a class player he is.

During a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, the former pacer said if Dinesh Karthik continues with his sublime form, then he would be the first one to make his way to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.

“DK has just come out every single time and shown what a class player he is. If you want to win the World Cup, you want to pick a guy who is in form. There are guys who team will pick on reputation, but DK is in such fantastic form, if he continues this form, he is going to be one of the first names written down on the plane when India tours for the World Cup later this year,” said Steyn on ESPN Cricinfo.

Karthik has been having a great time on the field this year. He scored more than 300 runs in the IPL 2022 for RCB, playing the role of a finisher. On the back of an impressive season, he returned to the Indian T20I squad after a hiatus of more than three years.

Steyn further opined that Karthik has been getting better and better with every game he’s playing and understanding his game very well.

“DK has been in phenomenal form. This year, he is getting better and better. He has the wicketkeeper mentality, he reads the game really well, he knows and understands what bowlers are trying to do and he backs it up with very good skill. He reverse sweeps, sweeps, laps. They are shots being played by somebody who reads and understands the game, understands what the bowler is going to bowl when before he runs up to bowl,” Steyn said.

“He does it so well, he attacks the first and last ball of the over, he puts the bowlers under pressure on ball one, and then the guys, they don’t really have an answer,” he added.

