'Want Your 71st Century in Pakistan': Pictures of PAK Fan's Banner Wishing to See Virat Kohli Bat Goes Viral

One of the finest batters to have played the game, Virat Kohli will soon complete 14 years of his international career. He’s played in all the major cricketing nation barring Pakistan, a country with which India has suspended bilateral cricketing relations due to heightened diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

While Kohli has faced Pakistan at the international level, these few meetings have been either at ICC or continental events. In a couple of years, batting superstar will be entering the final few phase of his career but that hasn’t stopped his fans in Pakistan from dreaming.

During the ongoing Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Australia, a fan was spotted holding a banner in the stadium that read, “We want your 71st century in Pakistan."

This comes days after another fan went viral on social media for being pictured with a placard during Pakistan Super League that read, “I want to see your century in Pakistan."

Some Virat Kohli fans have made a wish during Rawalpindi Test at Pindi Cricket Stadium #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/mrKEaPFQEe— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 6, 2022

Another fan in Rawalpindi was spotted with a banner that read, “Biggest Match 23 Oct 2022. Pakistan vs India (T20WC). Rohit vs Shaheen."

India are set to face Pakistan later this year at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Kohli though boasts of a stellar record against Pakistan, having made 536 runs in 13 ODIs and 311 runs in seven T20Is at an average of 77.75.

The wait for Kohli’s 71st international century though continues. He recently played in his 100th Test for India in Mohali where he was out after scoring 45.

Kohli admitted he’s disappointed with his repeated failed attempts to convert his start. “You obviously feel disappointed as a batsman. I need to be mindful and convert the 30s and 40s into big scores. I have been preparing exactly the way I have prepared and as long as I am batting well, not bothered at all. From a worldly point, people look at milestones and they talk about a lot of things and they are just conversations on the outside," Kohli had said recently.

“We are somehow crazy about milestones and materialistic achievements. I personally don’t think like that and I am batting well and that’s the most important thing for me," he added.

