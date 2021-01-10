Wanted: A Fit XI for the 4th Test as India's Injury-Hit Australia Tour Worsens

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Wanted: A Fit XI for the 4th Test as India's Injury-Hit Australia Tour Worsens
India may not have an XI to field in the 4th Test in Brisbane. Such has been the injury-prone tour to Australia in 2020-21, that India have now lost 5 key players due to injury either before or during the series.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: January 10, 2021, 7:11 AM IST
India may not have an XI to field in the 4th Test in Brisbane. Such has been the injury-prone tour to Australia in 2020-21, that India have now lost 5 key players due to injury either before or during the series. The latest to be added to the list was their star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, who was hit on the gloves by a short-pitched delivery from Mitchell Starc. Scans revealed that Jadeja had suffered a thumb fracture that will rule him out of the 4th Test at The Gabba.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Blog | India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score
This comes as a big blow to the Indians. Jadeja was their only genuine all-rounder adding great balance to the team batting at number 7. He picked 4 wickets in the first innings at the SCG, made vital contributions from the bat at the MCG and in Sydney, effected a great run-out and took a fantastic catch in the outfield. Jadeja's fracture comes on the back of a long list of injured Indian players already out of action in Australia. India lost one of the potent strike bowlers in Test cricket of the last 3-4 years in Ishant Sharma prior to the start of the series. Ishant had suffered a side strain injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in UAE and wasn't fit enough to go through the rigour of an overseas Test series. This was a massive setback to the Indians - Ishant had completely transformed his Test career and was one of the best strike bowlers in world cricket since 2018. In these three years, he had picked 71 wickets in 18 Tests at an average of 19.14 and strike rate of 41.7.
India vs Australia Full Coverage
Rohit Sharma missed the first two Tests of the series Down Under due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the IPL 2020. Rohit had been in sensational form across formats in 2019. Not only did he pile up the hundreds in the World Cup in England but also flourished in his new role as opener for India in Test cricket. India sorely missed his services in Adelaide with an out of form Prithvi Shaw struggling at the top of the order.
Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of Series with Thumb Injury
India lost another strike bowler when Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the series after being hit by Pat Cummins in the forearm in the second innings in Adelaide. Shami had been one of India's greatest wicket-takers in the last few years and his unavailability for the remainder of the series was a big setback for the team. Shami has been the leading wicket-taker amongst Indian fast bowlers with 99 wickets in 25 Tests at just 22.86 apiece between 2017-19. The standout characteristic of his bowling during this period has been the strike rate. Shami's strike rate of 43.3 in these three years is the fifth-best amongst all bowlers (min. 40 wickets) after Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Umesh Yadav and Morne Morkel.
CT Scans Confirm No Further Damage to Rishabh Pant's Left Elbow
Virat Kohli had to fly back home due to personal reasons and missed the last three Test of the series. His absence created a massive hole in the batting resources for in difficult overseas conditions, an in-form Kohli is as good as half of the Indian batting line-up. As if that was not enough, another member of the pace quartet, Umesh Yadav, suffered a calf injury during the Australian second innings in Melbourne and was ruled out of the match and the last two Tests. Yadav had also been in brilliant wicket-taking form since 2018 and had picked 49 wickets in just 12 Tests in the last three years. His strike rate of 35.1 was the best in the world amongst fast bowlers in this time-frame.
KL Rahul Ruled Out of Remainder of Series Due to Sprained Wrist
Credit to India and Rahane that they levelled the series in Melbourne despite losing their best batsman and without the services of three of their strike bowlers.
T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur Replace Injured Umesh Yadav & Mohammed Shami
It got from bad to worse for India when KL Rahul, who was in contention to replace Hanuma Vihari for the SCG Test and add some fluency to the middle order, suffered a wrist injury in the nets in Sydney and was ruled out of the last two Tests. Rahul, widely regarded as one of the most talented batsman in world cricket had the ability to score quick runs from the middle order and change the course of a match - a quality that India is seeking desperately in the ongoing SCG Test.
The injury situation almost reached alarming levels when Rishabh Pant was hit on the elbow by Pat Cummins and had to go to the hospital for scans. Fortunately for India, his injury is not serious and he is likely to bat in the second innings in Sydney. Jadeja was not so lucky and will miss the remainder of the Test and the series.
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the issue with injuries more complicated. Firstly, there are far more players prone to getting hurt or susceptible to a serious injury and already carrying some niggle as there was no international cricket for 117 days between the 13th of March to the 8th of July. It is but natural for the players to be rusty and not at full fitness for most of them were under lockdown in their respective cities.
The other issue is that during this time it is not possible to fly in replacements should a side need them. Thus, India had gone in with a large group of 32 players for the tour Down Under. Strict quarantine and bio-bubbles further takes a toll on the players - on their mental health and endurance which also affects them physically in turn having an impact on the performance on the field.
There have not been many incidents of such a long injury-list for India on an overseas tour. The only series which is comparable was when the country toured England in the summer of 2011. The list started from Zaheer Khan who was injured at Lord's in the series opener. Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar all suffered injuries on the tour making it a nightmare for skipper, MS Dhoni.
If India can somehow even draw the current series in Australia sans most of their top players it will be a remarkable achievement! Maybe even a more significant one than their first series triumph Down Under a couple of years ago.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking