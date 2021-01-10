Wanted: A Fit XI for the 4th Test as India's Injury-Hit Australia Tour Worsens

India may not have an XI to field in the 4th Test in Brisbane. Such has been the injury-prone tour to Australia in 2020-21, that India have now lost 5 key players due to injury either before or during the series.

India may not have an XI to field in the 4th Test in Brisbane. Such has been the injury-prone tour to Australia in 2020-21, that India have now lost 5 key players due to injury either before or during the series. The latest to be added to the list was their star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, who was hit on the gloves by a short-pitched delivery from Mitchell Starc. Scans revealed that Jadeja had suffered a thumb fracture that will rule him out of the 4th Test at The Gabba.

This comes as a big blow to the Indians. Jadeja was their only genuine all-rounder adding great balance to the team batting at number 7. He picked 4 wickets in the first innings at the SCG, made vital contributions from the bat at the MCG and in Sydney, effected a great run-out and took a fantastic catch in the outfield. Jadeja's fracture comes on the back of a long list of injured Indian players already out of action in Australia. India lost one of the potent strike bowlers in Test cricket of the last 3-4 years in Ishant Sharma prior to the start of the series. Ishant had suffered a side strain injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in UAE and wasn't fit enough to go through the rigour of an overseas Test series. This was a massive setback to the Indians - Ishant had completely transformed his Test career and was one of the best strike bowlers in world cricket since 2018. In these three years, he had picked 71 wickets in 18 Tests at an average of 19.14 and strike rate of 41.7.

Rohit Sharma missed the first two Tests of the series Down Under due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the IPL 2020. Rohit had been in sensational form across formats in 2019. Not only did he pile up the hundreds in the World Cup in England but also flourished in his new role as opener for India in Test cricket. India sorely missed his services in Adelaide with an out of form Prithvi Shaw struggling at the top of the order.

India lost another strike bowler when Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the series after being hit by Pat Cummins in the forearm in the second innings in Adelaide. Shami had been one of India's greatest wicket-takers in the last few years and his unavailability for the remainder of the series was a big setback for the team. Shami has been the leading wicket-taker amongst Indian fast bowlers with 99 wickets in 25 Tests at just 22.86 apiece between 2017-19. The standout characteristic of his bowling during this period has been the strike rate. Shami's strike rate of 43.3 in these three years is the fifth-best amongst all bowlers (min. 40 wickets) after Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Umesh Yadav and Morne Morkel.

Virat Kohli had to fly back home due to personal reasons and missed the last three Test of the series. His absence created a massive hole in the batting resources for in difficult overseas conditions, an in-form Kohli is as good as half of the Indian batting line-up. As if that was not enough, another member of the pace quartet, Umesh Yadav, suffered a calf injury during the Australian second innings in Melbourne and was ruled out of the match and the last two Tests. Yadav had also been in brilliant wicket-taking form since 2018 and had picked 49 wickets in just 12 Tests in the last three years. His strike rate of 35.1 was the best in the world amongst fast bowlers in this time-frame.

Credit to India and Rahane that they levelled the series in Melbourne despite losing their best batsman and without the services of three of their strike bowlers.

It got from bad to worse for India when KL Rahul, who was in contention to replace Hanuma Vihari for the SCG Test and add some fluency to the middle order, suffered a wrist injury in the nets in Sydney and was ruled out of the last two Tests. Rahul, widely regarded as one of the most talented batsman in world cricket had the ability to score quick runs from the middle order and change the course of a match - a quality that India is seeking desperately in the ongoing SCG Test.

The injury situation almost reached alarming levels when Rishabh Pant was hit on the elbow by Pat Cummins and had to go to the hospital for scans. Fortunately for India, his injury is not serious and he is likely to bat in the second innings in Sydney. Jadeja was not so lucky and will miss the remainder of the Test and the series.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made the issue with injuries more complicated. Firstly, there are far more players prone to getting hurt or susceptible to a serious injury and already carrying some niggle as there was no international cricket for 117 days between the 13th of March to the 8th of July. It is but natural for the players to be rusty and not at full fitness for most of them were under lockdown in their respective cities.

The other issue is that during this time it is not possible to fly in replacements should a side need them. Thus, India had gone in with a large group of 32 players for the tour Down Under. Strict quarantine and bio-bubbles further takes a toll on the players - on their mental health and endurance which also affects them physically in turn having an impact on the performance on the field.

There have not been many incidents of such a long injury-list for India on an overseas tour. The only series which is comparable was when the country toured England in the summer of 2011. The list started from Zaheer Khan who was injured at Lord's in the series opener. Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar all suffered injuries on the tour making it a nightmare for skipper, MS Dhoni.

If India can somehow even draw the current series in Australia sans most of their top players it will be a remarkable achievement! Maybe even a more significant one than their first series triumph Down Under a couple of years ago.