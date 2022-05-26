'Wanted Him to Play for Bengal': CAB President Avishek Dalmiya Says Saha 'Not Willing' to Play Ranji Knockouts

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya has opened up on Wriddhiman Saha’s participation in the Ranji Trophy knockouts, starting from 6. The former has informed that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter is not willing to participate in the upcoming domestic tournament.

“The Cricket Association of Bengal wanted Wriddhiman Saha to play for Bengal at this crucial juncture especially when Bengal would be fighting in the Knockout stage in a bid to win the Ranji Trophy after becoming the top-ranked team in the country at the end of the Group Stage,” CAB president Dalmiya’s statement read.

“I had expressed this to Wriddhiman and had requested him to reconsider his decision. However, Wriddhiman has now communicated to us that he is not willing to play the Ranji Knockouts,” it added.

Several media reports have claimed that Saha, who is currently featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Gujarat Titans, has already exited the Bengal Ranji WhatsApp group on Wednesday.

Last week, news agency PTI reported that Saha sought NOC to leave his domestic Ranji side Bengal. The development comes less than 24 hours after he was named in the Bengal Ranji side for its upcoming quarterfinal against Jharkhand in Bengaluru from June 6.

Earlier this year, the 37-year-old pulled out of the Ranji league stage citing ‘personal reasons’. And now, it has been learned that Saha was not consulted before getting named to the squad. Hence, he spoke CAB president Avishek Dalmiya, seeking NOC to leave Bengal.

“He is not interested in playing for Bengal anymore and sought a NOC. He is very annoyed with one CAB office-bearer (joint secretary Debabrata Das) who has apparently questioned his commitment. He wants a public apology,” the news agency quoted a source as saying.

It is understood that a section of the current dispensation is unlikely to mollycoddle him if the discarded India stumper refuses to play for the state team.

Having made his Ranji debut for Bengal against Hyderabad on November 4, 2007, Saha has played 122 first-class and 102 List A matches.

