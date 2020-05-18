Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Wanted Sachin Tendulkar to Score Hundred in 2003 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar

Cricketnext Staff |May 18, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
Wanted Sachin Tendulkar to Score Hundred in 2003 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is known to speak his mind, and once again he has given a statement that will grab the eyeballs. The 44-year-old revealed on a Helo Live session that he was sad after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar for 98 in the 2003 World Cup match between the two sides.

"I was very sad because Sachin got out for 98. It was special innings, he should have touched the century mark. I wanted him to hit the century. For that bouncer, I would have loved to see a sixer, as earlier he hit."

In that match, Akhtar was taken to the cleaners as he gave away 72 runs in his quota of overs, and picked a wicket, that of Tendulkar. India chased down 274 easily in that encounter.

Aktar went on to praise Tendulkar and said, "Tendulkar batted in the toughest era of cricket. If he had to get the chance now, he may hit more than 1.30 lakh runs. So it's not good to make a comparison between Sachin and Kohli."

In current situation there are many who are suggesting that cricket should be resumed in empty stadiums, but Akhtar believes that it is just marriage without a bride.

"Playing cricket in the empty stadium may be viable and durable for Cricket boards. But I do not think we can market this. Playing cricket in an empty stadium is like marriage without a bride. We need crowds to play games. I hope the corona situation will be normalized within a year."

