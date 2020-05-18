Wanted Sachin Tendulkar to Score Hundred in 2003 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar
Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is known to speak his mind, and once again he has given a statement that will garb the eyeballs. The 44-year-old revealed on a Helo Live session that he was sad after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar for 98 in the 2003 World Cup match between the two sides.
