Wanted to Take Our Time Before Going for Shots: Rohit Sharma

"Shikhar's natural instinct is to attack the bowlers, we took some time to get going as we wanted to see how the pitch goes. I felt the partnership at the top was extremely important and Rahul provided the perfect finishing touch," said Rohit, in the post-match presentation.
Talking about his own knock, the captain said he was happy that he could send everyone home with smiles on their face.
India also threw the new ball to young Khaleel Ahmed, over Bumrah and Rohit added that it was part of the plan.
"Khaleel wanted the new ball as he looks to swing it. He took up the challenge well. And when he bowls that kind of a spell upfront, it that helps the team," said Rohit.
The young left-arm pacer meanwhile said he felt additional responsibility and has been working on his bowling,
"I have been working on my non-bowling arm with Arun sir in practice sessions. I was also trying to read the pitch when we were batting, the celebrations happen because I am really excited about representing my country," said Khaleel.
West Indian skipper Carlos Brathwaite said it was a hard defeat but the team needed to build on the positives.
"We didn't field well at all, the chase was always going to be an uphill task. Our batting continues to let us down but we are a young team and need to build on the positives. We are still trying to find our best opening combination. Hopefully, in the third game our batting can click and we can put up a better performance," said Brathwaite
First Published: November 6, 2018, 11:15 PM IST