'Wanting Fame is a Disease': Virat Kohli Remembers Irrfan Khan, Shares Late Actor's Quote on Instagram

As the people of India observed the 56th birth anniversary of late Irrfan Khan, country’s star cricketer Virat Kohli also took a moment to remember the actor who left for his heavenly abode in April 2022. The Indian batter, who has been given a rest from the Sri Lanka T20Is, has been quite active on social media and regularly sharing posts over the last few days.

On Saturday, the cinema world celebrated the birth anniversary of the versatile actor. Kohli also shared one of the quotes of Irrfan on his Instagram story.

Also Read: Pat Cummins Exudes Confidence Ahead of India Tour, Says ‘No One Going There Blind’

“Wanting fame is a disease and one day I will want to be free from this disease, from this desire. Where fame doesn’t matter. Where just experiencing life and being okay is enough,” Kohli’s Insta story read.

Not only did he share Irrfan quotes but, the former India captain also ran a video featuring Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in his Insta story.

“I wish I had known ‘this too shall pass’. You feel bad right now? You feel pissed off? Do you feel angry? This too shall pass. You feel great. You feel like you know all the answers. You feel like everybody finally gets you,” Tom Hanks can be heard saying in the video shared by Kohli.

The right-handed batter recently visited Vrindavan along with Anushka and daughter Vamika to seek blessings at the Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram. The Baba, incidentally, was the guru of America’s rich and famous before they became so, notably Steve Jobs, Larry Brilliant, Julia Roberts, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeffrey Skoll.

Also Read: ‘ABD, Chris Gayle-These Two Look Pale in Front of Suryakumar Yadav’-Former Pakistan Spinner

Kohli, meanwhile, is set to return to the field during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka, beginning on January 10.

Not only Virat, but even skipper Rohit Sharma and the likes of K.L. Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will be back for the assignment, after missing the T20Is.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here