Waqar Younis Gives Pakistan 'Fair' Chance to Lift 2019 World Cup

"Looking back at the Champions Trophy, the team is building the confidence, the faith is coming," Waqar told the ICC in England.
"I’ll give a fair chance to Pakistan winning this World Cup. Pressure is going to be there. Expectation from the entire country. There’s so many Pakistanis living in this county so they’re going to travel around, there’s going to be a lot of support for Pakistan. There will be pressure because supporters bring it but they will enjoy it hopefully and do well."
Does Pakistan legend @waqyounis99 think the #CT17 champions can win #CWC19? We asked him at the one year to go event in London! 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/C2oQrHKLSw— ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2018
While Pakistan will have the edge having won the Champions Trophy in similar conditions, Waqar feels that it will be a tough task for current World No.1 England to lift the trophy. The pacer feels that it is always difficult for the home team, even though India lifted the trophy at home in 2011 and Australia did the same in 2015.
"There’s always pressure for the hosting side," Waqar said. "Last couple of World Cups, the host team has won it, so that creates even more pressure. England know their game very well when they’re playing on their home ground. But the other teams are going to come very prepared."
First Published: June 19, 2018, 11:49 AM IST