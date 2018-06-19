Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Waqar Younis Gives Pakistan 'Fair' Chance to Lift 2019 World Cup

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 19, 2018, 11:49 AM IST
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. (Getty Images)

Pakistan under Sarfraz Ahmed defied all odds to beat arch-rivals India to lift the Champions Trophy in England in 2017. And former skipper Waqar Younis feels that the team has a good chance of coming back to the country in 2019 and win the World Cup.

"Looking back at the Champions Trophy, the team is building the confidence, the faith is coming," Waqar told the ICC in England.

"I’ll give a fair chance to Pakistan winning this World Cup. Pressure is going to be there. Expectation from the entire country. There’s so many Pakistanis living in this county so they’re going to travel around, there’s going to be a lot of support for Pakistan. There will be pressure because supporters bring it but they will enjoy it hopefully and do well."




While Pakistan will have the edge having won the Champions Trophy in similar conditions, Waqar feels that it will be a tough task for current World No.1 England to lift the trophy. The pacer feels that it is always difficult for the home team, even though India lifted the trophy at home in 2011 and Australia did the same in 2015.

"There’s always pressure for the hosting side," Waqar said. "Last couple of World Cups, the host team has won it, so that creates even more pressure. England know their game very well when they’re playing on their home ground. But the other teams are going to come very prepared."

First Published: June 19, 2018, 11:49 AM IST

