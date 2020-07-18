Waqar Younis Recalls 'Aloo' Incident from Toronto, Says Inzamam Was Standing up for Azharuddin
No one can forget Inzamam-ul-Haq confronting an abusive spectator in Toronto, in 1997, after being called 'aloo'. The incident happened during an India-Pakistan clash 23 years ago, but now Waqar Younis has come up with another angle to the whole incident. According to former Pakistan skipper, what really infuriated Inzamam was, inappropriate comments towards Mohammad Azharuddin's wife.
Waqar Younis Recalls 'Aloo' Incident from Toronto, Says Inzamam Was Standing up for Azharuddin
No one can forget Inzamam-ul-Haq confronting an abusive spectator in Toronto, in 1997, after being called 'aloo'. The incident happened during an India-Pakistan clash 23 years ago, but now Waqar Younis has come up with another angle to the whole incident. According to former Pakistan skipper, what really infuriated Inzamam was, inappropriate comments towards Mohammad Azharuddin's wife.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings