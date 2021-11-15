Waqar Younis Slams Justin Langer For Praising David Warner’s Bizarre Six Off Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistani’s legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis has criticised Australian coach Justin Langer for David Warner after he hit a Mohammed Hafeez double-bounce delivery for a six. The incident took place during the T20 World Cup semi-final between Australia and Pakistan.

Warner’s hit sparked a social media debate whether the Australian opener’s action was against the spirit of cricket. Langer, however, termed it as one of the “best things” he ever saw in cricket.

“Oh my gosh, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever seen in the game of cricket. I can’t believe anyone would have the instincts to do that — it was unbelievable,” Langer said after the match.

While admitting that most cricketers would not know what to do with such a delivery, the Australian coach lauded Warner’s ability to hit the double-bounce no-ball for a six.

Waqar Younis also admitted that Warner did nothing wrong by hitting the ball for a six, but said that promoting such behaviour is ridiculous. “What are you teaching the little kids? Fine, it is your mindset… You play how you want to but don’t promote this kind of unsportsmanlike behaviour,” he told A Sports.

Waqar, who is one of the leading wicket-takers in both Tests and ODIs, also recalled an old incident from Langer’s playing days. Talking about the 1999 Hobart Test match between Australia and Pakistan, Waqar said Langer despite edging the ball did not walk back to the pavilion, adding that it eventually cost Pakistan the Test match.

The former Pakistan speedster said that he talked to Langer after the Test match, and the Australian admitted that he had edged the ball but did not walk to the pavillion.

Recently, Waqar Younis had himself come under fire for his comment following Pakistan’s win over India in a league match of the T20 World Cup against India. Following the backlash, he apologised for his remarks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gj_IBzIPjTY

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here