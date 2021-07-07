Waqar Younis Talks About Pakistan’s Lack of Preparation; Addresses Mohammad Amir Issue

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis on Tuesday backed his squad to do well in the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England. The limited-overs series between England and Pakistan will kick off on Thursday, July 13 with a day-night ODI match in Cardiff. After the conclusion of the one-dayers, both sides will lock horns in three-match T20Is.

Ever since their arrival in England from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the green shirts have been living in managed isolation. However, they were allowed to train and play intra-squad games to prepare for the upcoming series.

And speaking about their preparations, Younis said that they have been unlucky as the weather “is not that good here.""The bowlers have responded well with whatever opportunity we get,” Younis said during the pre-match press conference.The legendry Pakistan pacer further asserted that most of the squad is coming from UAE and it’s tough to adapt from T20 to one-dayers.

Ahead of their tournament opener on Thursday, Pakistan almost has a settled bowling attack. Pakistan are likely to play four seamers – Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain and one spinner in Shadab Khan – in their playing XI.While Shaheen is coming into this series on the back of a successful PSL stint, where he finished as the third leading wicket-taker, Hasan Ali has been in terrific form ever since he was recalled in Pakistan’s squad last year.

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain had a mediocre second half in PSL and the form of Shadab Khan is a serious concern for Pakistan management.Meanwhile, Younis also addressed the concern regarding Mohammad Amir during the press conference. Amir, who announced his retirement from international cricket last month, recently met with PCB chief executive Wasim Khan.

And when asked about the same, Younis said, “To be honest, I didn’t know that Wasim [Khan] had gone there and met him and what they discussed, we only found out through the media."Younis further said that if Amir wishes to play for Pakistan in future, he will have to take back his retirement and impress the selectors with his performance in domestic cricket.

