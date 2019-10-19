Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Waqar Younis to Hold Weekend Camp For Bowlers at Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistan management are leaving no stone unturned to give best preparation to their players ahead of the tour to Australia. Now bowling coach Waqar Younis will hold a weekend camp for bowlers at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Cricketnext Staff |October 19, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
15 bowlers have been selected for the camp, based on the performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and National T20 Cup. Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Afridi will also be a part of the camp.

The camp will give the selectors a fair idea about the fitness of bowlers, who could be picked up into the T20 and Test side, in the future. As for the bowlers, they will get a chance to improve upon their shortcomings.

"As the National T20 Cup has a two-day break, we thought of utilising this time by holding bowlers camp in Lahore with multiple objectives. But, this does not mean that the selectors have limited their selection options to these bowlers. The selectors have an open mind and bowlers who are best suited to the formats and conditions on the upcoming tour will be selected,” Waqar said.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Test skipper Azhar ali will monitor the camp.

Bowlers invited for the camp: Bilal Asif, Bilawal Bhatti, Imran Khan Snr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Irfan Junior, Musa Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Naseem Shah, Rahat Ali, Sameen Gul, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan, Yasir Shah, and Zahid Mehmood.

Azhar AliPakistan vs AustraliaWaqar Younis

