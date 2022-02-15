War of Words Between Commentator Isabelle Westbury and India's VR Vanitha over Captain Mithali Raj

British commentator and journalist Isabelle Westbury and Indian cricketer VR Vanitha got involved in an intense war of words amid India women’s ongoing tour of New Zealand. The rift took place over ODI skipper Mithali Raj after the Indian eves lost the second ODI by three wickets.

Mithali, who scored back-to-back half-centuries in the first two games of the five-match series, was criticized by Westbury through a Twitter post in which the latter wrote, “Mithali Raj is both the best and worst thing about Indian cricket right now.”

Mithali Raj is both the best and worst thing about Indian cricket rnow. #NZvIND— Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) February 15, 2022

In response, Vanitha wrotes, “There is only the ‘BEST’ to it. Rather than worrying so much about Indian cricket, it will do you a world of good to worry about England. They were drubbed by the Aussies”.

Thereafter Isabelle replied to the Indian cricketer, saying that she worries a lot about England.

“Cool cool, I disagree. Surely that’s okay? Imo Mithali’s both one of best to have played but wholly unsuited to India’s progression. And I am surely allowed to hold that opinion?

Cool cool, I disagree. Surely that’s okay? Imo Mithali’s both one of best to have played but wholly unsuited to India’s progression. And I am surely allowed to hold that opinion?And yes, believe me, I worry a lot about England. My most recent words on the subject, I believe… pic.twitter.com/1e1N8m3wA9 — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) February 15, 2022

“And yes, believe me, I worry a lot about England. My most recent words on the subject, I believe,” she said.

Things didn’t stop there as Vanitha made another furious reply and asked the British commentator about her own playing records.

“Sorry, just asking how many international games have you played? Didn’t find your stats on Wikipedia. You still haven’t got rid of your colonial mindset telling India what to do. Get yourself together Brit!!,” she said.

Earlier, all-rounder Amelia Kerr slammed a superb unbeaten century (119 off 135 deliveries) and also grabbed a wicket as the New Zealand defeated India Women by three wickets in the second One-day International to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series at the John Davies Oval on Tuesday.

(With IANS Inputs)

