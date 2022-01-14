WAR vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match, January 15, 9:00 am IST

WAR vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Warriors and Challenger:

Warriors and Challenger will lock horns with each other in the upcoming match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The highly anticipated clash will be played at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 9:00 am IST on January 15, Saturday. Dhruv N Patel helped Challengers win their first match against Warriors by 24 runs in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Warriors’ ship is sinking in the tournament. The team is almost out from the race for qualifying for the second round. They have won just one game so far after playing a total of six matches. Warriors are reeling at the last position. The only way for the team to stay alive in the tournament is by winning all their upcoming matches.

Team Challenger has done relatively better in the Baroda Championship. They are third after winning two of their five fixtures. Challenger secured a morale-boosting win in their last match as they dismissed Fighter by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Warriors and Challenger; here is everything you need to know:

WAR vs CHA Telecast

Warriors vs Challenger game will not be telecast in India.

WAR vs CHA Live Streaming

The WAR vs CHA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAR vs CHA Match Details

The WAR vs CHA match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 15, Saturday.

WAR vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Yatharth Gunchala

Vice-Captain- Mit Mangukiya

Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aayush Rai

Batters: Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari, Dhruv N Patel, Yatharth Gunchala

All-rounders: Pratik Salunke, Dhairya Pandey

Bowlers: Vishal Solanki, Pahal Agrawal, Manav Mehta, Yashwardhan Singh

WAR vs CHA Probable XIs:

Warriors: Smit Thakar, Dhruv G Patel (wk), Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari, Dhairya Pandey, Parikshit Patidar (c), Pradeep Yadav, Manav Mehta, Pahal Agrawal, Karan Umatt, Vishal Solanki

Challenger: Pratik Ghodadara, Dhruv N Patel, Aayush Rai (wk), Pratik Salunke, Abhijit Kumar, Yashwardhan Singh (c), Jainil Bhatt, Jaypal Chad, Riyaz Diwan, Yatharth Gunchala, Rajveer Jadhav

