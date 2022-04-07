WAR vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match, March 21, 01:30 PM IST

Warriors vs Dolphins Dream11, WAR vs DOL Dream11 Latest Update, WAR vs DOL Dream11 Win, WAR vs DOL Dream11 App, WAR vs DOL Dream11 2021, WAR vs DOL Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, WAR vs DOL Dream11 Live Streaming
WAR vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Warriors and Dolphins:
In the 12th match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, the Warriors will face Dolphins. The much-fancied game will be hosted at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 01:30 PM IST on March 21, Monday. The two teams are struggling in the tournament and need to cause a turnaround at the earliest.
Warriors are yet to win a game in the 50-over competition. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two losses and one abandoned game. The batters are struggling in playing good knocks and the same has resulted in the team’s poor run. Warriors are yet to cross the 200-run mark in the tournament. The team needs a good middle-order batter to solve the batting woes.
Dolphins are experiencing the same fate in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge as Warriors. With two losses from three games, they are placed second-last on the ladder. The team needs a power-hitter in their line-up to accelerate the innings and score quick runs.
Ahead of the match between Warriors and Dolphins; here is everything you need to know:
WAR vs DOL Telecast
Warriors vs Dolphins game will not telecast in India
WAR vs DOL Live Streaming
The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
WAR vs DOL Match Details
The match will be hosted at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 01:30 PM IST on March 21, Monday.
WAR vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Akhona Mnyaka
Vice-Captain - Grant Roelofsen
Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Sinethemba Qeshile, Grant Roelofsen
Batters: Keegan Petersen, David Miller, Diego Rosier, Sarel Erwee
All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, JJ Smuts
Bowlers: Tsepo Ndwandwa, Kerwin Mungroo, Akhona Mnyaka
WAR vs DOL Probable XIs:
Warriors: Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Rudi Second, Diego Rosier, Alindile Mhletywa, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Tsepo Ndwandwa, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Akhona Mnyaka
Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen, Keegan Petersen, David Miller, Jason Smith, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Thando Ntini, Marques Ackerman, Andile Phehlukwayo
