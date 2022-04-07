WAR vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match, March 21, 01:30 PM IST

Warriors vs Dolphins Dream11, WAR vs DOL Dream11 Latest Update, WAR vs DOL Dream11 Win, WAR vs DOL Dream11 App, WAR vs DOL Dream11 2021, WAR vs DOL Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, WAR vs DOL Dream11 Live Streaming

WAR vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Warriors and Dolphins:

In the 12th match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, the Warriors will face Dolphins. The much-fancied game will be hosted at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 01:30 PM IST on March 21, Monday. The two teams are struggling in the tournament and need to cause a turnaround at the earliest.

Warriors are yet to win a game in the 50-over competition. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two losses and one abandoned game. The batters are struggling in playing good knocks and the same has resulted in the team’s poor run. Warriors are yet to cross the 200-run mark in the tournament. The team needs a good middle-order batter to solve the batting woes.

Advertisement

Dolphins are experiencing the same fate in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge as Warriors. With two losses from three games, they are placed second-last on the ladder. The team needs a power-hitter in their line-up to accelerate the innings and score quick runs.

Ahead of the match between Warriors and Dolphins; here is everything you need to know:

WAR vs DOL Telecast

Warriors vs Dolphins game will not telecast in India

WAR vs DOL Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAR vs DOL Match Details

The match will be hosted at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 01:30 PM IST on March 21, Monday.

WAR vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Akhona Mnyaka

Vice-Captain - Grant Roelofsen

Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sinethemba Qeshile, Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Keegan Petersen, David Miller, Diego Rosier, Sarel Erwee

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, JJ Smuts

Bowlers: Tsepo Ndwandwa, Kerwin Mungroo, Akhona Mnyaka

WAR vs DOL Probable XIs:

Warriors: Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Rudi Second, Diego Rosier, Alindile Mhletywa, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Tsepo Ndwandwa, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Akhona Mnyaka

Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen, Keegan Petersen, David Miller, Jason Smith, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Thando Ntini, Marques Ackerman, Andile Phehlukwayo

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here