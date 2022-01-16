WAR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match, January 16, 1:00 pm IST

WAR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Warriors and Fighter: Warriors and Fighter will fight against each other in the 22nd match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The two teams will face each other for the second time at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 1:00 pm IST on January 16, Sunday. Warriors were the better team in their first encounter against Fighter as they won by 19 runs.

Overall, both Warriors and Fighter are struggling in the tournament. Warriors have played a total of six games so far and suffered a defeat in five matches. They are reeling at the last spot in the points table with four points.

Fighter, on the other hand, have lost four while winning just one game. They also have four points but due to a better run-rate are positioned a place ahead of the Warriors. Fighter’s only victory in the tournament so far came against Stallions by 29 runs as they successfully defended 94 runs.

Ahead of the match between Warriors and Fighter; here is everything you need to know:

WAR vs FIG Telecast

Warriors vs Fighter game will not be telecast in India.

WAR vs FIG Live Streaming

The WAR vs FIG encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAR vs FIG Match Details

The WAR vs FIG match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 1:00 pm IST on January 16, Sunday.

WAR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Atharva Joshi

Vice-Captain- Vishal Solanki

Suggested Playing XI for WAR vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Tufel Jilani, Smith Thakar

Batters: Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Parikshit Patidar, Mit Mangukiya

All-rounders: Prince Prajapati, Pradeep Yadav

Bowlers: Kartik Bharwad, Rushabh Jain, Vishal Solanki

WAR vs FIG Probable XIs:

Warriors: Pahal Agrawal, Vishal Solanki, Pradeep Yadav, Mit Mangukiya, Smith Thakar, Parikshit Patidar (c), Amit Bhandari, Dhairya Pandey, Karan Umatt, Dhruv Patel (wk), Manav Mehta

Fighter: Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Bhavishya Patel, Mohammad Tufel Jilani (c & wk), Harsh Ghalimatte, Krutarth Mewada, Raj Limbani, Rushabh Jain, Kartik Bharwad, Aayush Shirke, Prince Prajapati

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here