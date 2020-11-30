- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
WAR vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Warriors vs Lions - Playing XI
WAR vs HL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction/ WAR vs HL Dream11 Best Picks/ WAR vs HL Dream11 Captain/ WAR vs HL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips/ Online Football Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 30, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
WAR vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Warriors vs Lions - Playing XI | Warriors will be taking on Lions in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series today at the St George's Park, Port Elizabeth. The Warriors vs Lions match will commence at 1.30 pm.
Both the teams have played three games each so far in this season. Out of the three matches, Warriors have won one and lost two games. Their players have failed to show consistency and they are struggling to find the right combination.
On the other hand, out of the three matches, Lions have emerged victorious in one, lost one and the remaining match ended in a draw.
WAR vs HL CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Warriors vs Lions Live Score / Scorecard
WAR vs HL CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Warriors vs Lions Live Streaming
The CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 is not broadcast on television in India. However, cricket fans can live stream it on FanCode app.
WAR vs HL CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020, Warriors vs Lions: Match Details
November 30 - 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 WAR vs HL Dream11 team for Warriors vs Lions
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 WAR vs HL Dream11 team for Warriors vs Lions captain: Dominic Hendricks
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 WAR vs HL Dream11 team for Warriors vs Lions vice-captain: Wiaan Mulder
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 WAR vs HL Dream11 team for Warriors vs Lions wicketkeeper: Rudi Second
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 WAR vs HL Dream11 team for Warriors vs Lions batsmen: Mohammed Yaseen Vallie, Matthew Breetzke, Kagiso Rapulana and Dominic Hendricks
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 WAR vs HL Dream11 team for Warriors vs Lions all-rounders: Lesiba Ngoepe and Wiaan Mulder
CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 WAR vs HL Dream11 team for Warriors vs Lions Bowlers: Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Malusi Siboto and Aaron Phangiso
Warriors Probable playing XI: Matthew Breetzke, Edward Moore, Mohammed Yaseen Vallie, Rudi Second, Wihan Lubbe, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Marcello Piedt and Basheeru-Deen Walters
Lions Probable playing XI: Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Wesley Marshall, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Delano Potgieter, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso and Tladi Bokako
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5878
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4110
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking